ENDICOTT — In what may well be a historical first, Waverly will send three relays to the New York State Track and Field Championships at Cicero-North Syracuse next weekend.
The meet begins Friday with field events at 11 a.m. and track events at 12:30 p.m. Saturday’s slate begins at 10 a.m. and the meet should wrap up before 3 p.m.
With two Waverly guys and S-VE’s Elliot Walter already having punched their tickets to states, Waverly’s girls’ 4x100-meter relay team of Abbey Knolles, Natalie Garrity, Olivia Nittinger and Kennedy Westbrook took to the track. With the staggered start, it’s hard to say that Waverly led from the start. When Anchor Westbrook took the baton her lead was small. The anchor runner for Binghamton made a run at her and the two crossed the line side by side. Each team timed in at 51.54, but Waverly got the “W” in a photo finish.
Both teams will head to states, since Waverly is Division II and Binghamton is Division I. In effect, Waverly was barely challenged, as the second-place Division II team was Oxford, which finished in 51.98.
For Nittinger, the team’s lone senior, getting to her first state meet is priceless.
“It’s so special! I love this team so much and we’ve worked so hard this entire season,” she stated. “We’re so close and I think that’s what got us here.”
Nittinger remembered that the team’s times were in the 53s and 54s early in the season.
“We’ve dropped at least two seconds,” she said.
She may have been just a touch off. The team threw down a 50.99 in the prelims to win its heat going away.
Then it was the boys’ turn. With Kayleb Bechy, Jerrell Sackett and Micah Chandler running well, Waverly got off to a good start and handed the baton to anchor Sam VanDyke with a small lead. Before the final, Waverly Head Coach David Hogan said he was concerned about Chenango Valley and Johnson City. Even though the Wolverines went in as the top seed, the difference wasn’t great.
He had a right to be concerned. As the final leg progressed, Chenango Valley’s Aidan Marroquin was catching VanDyke. In the end, even though Marroquin got just off VanDyke’s shoulder, the Waverly runner was able to keep him at bay.
How close was it? Waverly clocked in at 44.31. C.V came home in 44.32.
“Sam battled there and he’s done that all season, through injury, coming out of injury and filling that anchor spot the best he can,” said Hogan. “He battled that kid and held that spot to win it. The handoff leading up to that wasn’t where we want it to be, but that’s nerves in a big meet environment and all we’re going to do is get those things ironed out and get better going forward.”
Waver’y’s girls in the 4x400 fought for it but came up short of a state bid, but Waverly’s boys’ 4x400 team of Chandler, Kaden Wheeler, Treyton Moore and Sackett put down it’s best time of the year and did so both at a big time and in a big way.
Unlike the 4x100 relay teams, Wavely’s 4x400 squad didn’t beat the Division I teams in its final. Corning crossed the line in 3:25.42 to get a state berth and Horseheads was second in 3:27.41.
Even though they were in the same race, Waverly wasn’t racing against those teams because they are in the other division.
Waverly placed third overall with a 3:32.56 that’s easily four seconds faster than the team has gone before. They needed to go that fast because Chenango Valley’s squad posted a 3:32.76, making Waverly’s margin of victory .20.
Waverly anchor Sackett, a newbie to the event, knew C.V.’s anchor was making a run.
“That’s my first time ever (running the event),” said Sackett. “They told me just grab it and go, so I just grabbed it and tried to keep a steady pace. Then I kicked it in the last 100 and there we go.”
He did have company as the race came to a close.
“I heard his footsteps so I kicked it up a little more.”
For Sackett, it’s his second trip to states this year. He competed — and placed well — at the state swim meet in the spring.
“I’m just so proud of them. They put in the effort. They got themselves here,” said Hogan. “Something really special’s happening right now. If we just keep that momentun going forward, we’re going to be really, really good.”
Micah Chandler is in both relays but will have even more to do next weekend, as he also made the grade in the 400 hurdles. The event was suspended Wednesday with Chandler in a great spot and one heat to run. In the end, his 58.31 held up.
Kayleb Bechy will be in two events, adding the 100 dash to his place on the 4x100 relay squad.
With the state standard at 11.29, Bechy pretty much punched his ticket to the state meet at the Class C sectional with a clocking of 11.18. He just had to validate that ticket at the state qualifier by being the highest placewinner at the state qualifier other than the race winner to have exceeded the standard in an invitational or in the postseason.
“(Having beat the state standard) made it a lot easier coming into this,” said Bechy. “I had a lot of confidence and just ran my race.”
He ran an 11.34 on Thursday, finishing to Johnson City star Dayzin Legare, who ran a 10.93
Walter has been building all season.
“Last year I think my best was in the mid 130s,” he said.
Early in the 2022 season, Walter was still in the 130s, but his numbers have been climbing throughout the postseason. Last week he hit 143 and this week threw 145-2 on Wednesday (the results weren’t posted until Thursday afternoon) to punch his first ticket to states.
“I’d like to get out there around 150,” Walter said. “I just want to keep progressing.”
