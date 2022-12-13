ATHENS — Athens continues to lead the way locally for girls’ wrestling. Last year, they became the first in the area to have a sanctioned team. Saturday, they hosted an 11-team girls’ tournament to parallel their boys’ version.
The results indicate that other local teams are finding their footing and giving chase to the Wildcats.
Athens won the team title with five finalists, including three champions. The Wildcats used a combination of veterans and youth to finish ahead of the field.
Veteran Layla Bennett continues to lead the Wildcats. Bennett cruised to a first-place finish with four pins and a forfeit in the second weight class. JC Allis won the fourth weight class, pinning all five of her opponents. Seventh grader Memphis Paul battled to a title in the sixth weight class.
Second-place finishers for the Wildcats included a couple of young guns, freshmen Chloe Barrett and Hannah Rathbun.
Barrett and Rathbun ran into a couple of Tioga buzz saws. Seventh grader Kaya Nelson pinned Barrett and Emily Sindoni pinned Rathbun. Both Tigers earned titles for their work and led their team to a fifth-place finish.
Nelson also dropped Athens’ Abigail Wagner to the consolations in the semifinals. Wagner avenged an earlier loss to Waverly’s Lilly Parker Ennis to claim third place.
Waverly won the numbers game with a first-year team. They entered nine girls into the tournament and five of them placed in the top three.
Wolverine Lilly Sickler is off to a fast start in her wrestling career. She won her first dual meet matchup Thursday and won the third weight class at this tournament.
Her teammates Elizabeth Robinson and Shylea Swank wrestled to second-place finishes. Elano Holmes and Lillian Wright brought home third-place finishes.
Waverly head coach Justin Wolcott sees promise in his wrestlers’ performances.
“I do think that we are putting together things we are working on. Overall we did well.”
Wolcott extended that praise for the work his girls do in the practice room.
“They work hard. They want it. They want to be good. When they come into practice, they are asking ‘Can you stay after 5-10 minutes after so we can go over some things.’ They are asking about what they did wrong.”
SVEC entered one competitor, Tayah Beach. Beach finished third with three wins and two losses.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.