HORSEHEADS — Waverly’s boys and girls track teams turned the inaugural Blue Shoes Invite into an opportunity to show just what they can do. Most Wolverines set new personal records and both teams finished second only to mighty Horseheads in the team standings.
Horseheads’ ladies totaled 125 points on their home track with Waverly checking in at 104 points. Notre Dame was third with 93 points, followed by Lansing with 58 points and Johnson City rounding out the top five with 53 points.
Horseheads’ guys won with 96 points and Waverly nipping at their heels in an 87-point meet. Vestal took third with 71 points, followed by Elmira with 61 points and, rounding out the top five again, Johnson City with 58 points.
Waverly will compete in the IAC Large School South divisional meet at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Newark Valley.
Boys
Waverly’s best event may have been the 4x100 relay where Bechy, Jerrell Sackett, Chandler and VanDyke raced to the win with a time of 45.11.
Waverly’s Ralph Johnson returned from injury to post a second-place time of 11.26 seconds in the 100-meter dash with Kaleb Bechy third in 11.44.
Sam VanDyke took on the field in the 400 and placed third with a time of 54.82.
Waverly also excelled in the hurdles with Micah Chandler taking third in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.86 and second in the 400 hurdles with a .58.95 clocking.
Waverly’s 4x400 relay team of Chandler, Kaden Wheeler, Trayton Moore and VanDyke placed second with a time of 3:41.03.
Turning to field events, Ryan Clark earned the Wolverinees another win when he cleared the bar at 11 feet in the pole vault with Derek Bartlett third at 9-0.
Clark wasn’t done there, going on to take second in the discus with a throw of 113-5.
Also placing in the top six for Waverly were Sackett with third in the high jump, clearing the bar at 5-4; Payron Fravel with a fourth-place 32-3 1/4 in the triple jump; and Cam McIssac with a 36-1 1/2 throw in the shot put that was good for sixth.
Girls
Relays led the way for the Waverly girls.
Waverly’s 4x100 relay team of Abbey Knolles, Natalie Garrity, Olivia Nittinger and Kennedy Westbrook won with a time of 52.36 and the 4x800 relay team of Lauren Gorsline, Haylie Davenport, Elizabeth Vaughn and Harper Minaker won with a time of 11:03.71.
In addition, the 4x400 relay team of Knolles, Garrity, Nittinger and Kennedy Westbrook ran to second place with a time of 4:25.28.
Allison Barrett took third for Waverly in the 100 with a time of 13.61 and the Lady Wolverines’ Kiley Stillman was fifth in 14.09.
In the 200, Kennedy Westbrook was third with a time of 27.11 and Barrett was fifth in 28.02.
Kelsey Ward scored for Waverly in the 400 with a fourth-place time of 1:07.64.
In longer distances, Minaker was fourth in the 800 with a time of 2:41.35.
Gorsline took second and Vaughn fourth in the 1,500 run with respective times of 5:25.87 and 5:39.96.
Waverly scored well in hurdles with Sydney Nierstedt and Erica Ryck placing third and fourth with respective times of 18.35 and 18.53. Gorsline also took fourth in the 400 hurdles, clocking in at 1:16.88.
Turning to the field. Mackenzie LaForest had a strong day with a couple of PRs.
LaFiorest took fourth in both the shot put and discus with respective distances of 26-2 1/2 and 77-9.
Nittinger placed second in the pole vault, clearing the bar at 8-6.
In addition, Stillman was fifth on the high jump, clearing the bar at 4-2 and Nierstedt’s best long jump of 14-8 1/2 was also good for fifth.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.