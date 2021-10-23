Eagles capture playoff win on home pitch

CANDOR — The Spencer-Van Etten/Candor Eagles boys soccer team put on a dominating display in the second half in a home Sectional quarterfinal game on Friday against the Windsor Black Knights.
The Eagles used a goal in the first half and two in the second to take down the visitors by a score of 3-0 to advance to the Section IV Class B semifinals.
The first of a trio of scores came with just under 24 minutes remaining until the break. The Eagles set up for a penalty kick that was blocked, but Jacob Banks was right there to scoop up the rebound and put the ball in the back of the net for the initial lead.
The second came less than 15 minutes into the second half when Addison Young rocketed a shot that bounced off the goalie’s hands and into the net to give his team a bigger cushion.
The last goal of the day for the home team put the game out of reach for Windsor as senior Mason Holmes received a cross from Zeb Soper and put the ball into the net to produce the final margin of three.
The Eagles dominated the shots on goal category by a count of 22-7, while the SVEC defense allowed just one shot in the second half. The home squad also earned all of the game’s corner kicks with five.
Aiden Swayze finished the contest with four saves for the Eagles.
With the playoff victory, SVEC will now advance to a Class B semifinal game against the winner of top-seeded Chenango Valley and Susquehanna Valley. Time and location of that matchup has yet to be determined.
