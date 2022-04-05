WYSOX — Brea Overpeck hit a clutch triple for the Towanda softball to help spark a 3-1 comeback victory over Athens on Monday afternoon.
“I was a little bit nervous when we got to that last inning but it felt really good,” Towanda head coach Caitlyn Doerner said. “It took us a little bit to get started today which seems to be a trending habit for us but once we got going I had a good feeling about things.”
No runs were scored until the bottom half of the fourth inning. Towanda’s Paige Perry hit an RBI single.
Athens equaled it right back up in the fifth inning as Aliyah Butter hit a sac-fly.
Overpeck opened the sixth inning with a triple deep into left field. Kynlee Kunkle followed up by hitting an RBI single, and a sac-fly sealed the 3-1 victory.
In regards to Overpeck, Doerner said “She doesn’t surprise me. She gets up in the box focused and she can be deep into the count and still be able to pull a great hit out.”
Six Lady Black Knights recorded a hit. Addie Maynard had a team-high two hits.
For Athens, Ella Cayle went 2-for-4, Jules Pack went 2-for-3, and four other Lady Wildcats recorded a hit.
It was truly a battle of the aces.
Athens’ Savahnah Persun had a line of six innings pitched, seven hits two earned runs, nine strikeouts, and two walks.
Towanda’s Maddie Maynard had a final pitching line of seven innings pitched, eight hits, one earned run, one strikeout, and four walks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.