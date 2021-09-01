WYSOX — With many Sayre players in quarantine, Wyalusing took advantage, posting a team score of 370 to sweep the five other complete teams Tuesday and win the second round of Northern Tier League golf matches at the Towanda Golf Club.
Wellsboro added a 395 for second with Athens (404) third, Towanda (447) fourth, Cowanesque Valley (454) fifth and North Penn-Mansfield (502) sixth.
Sayre was reduced to three players and did not participate as a team.
Wyalusing’s Brody Fuhrey was medalist on the day with an 86, teammate Nick Salsman had an 89 and Kaeden Kuzmierz carded a 94.
Wellsboro was led by Hayden Zucowski with a 93 and Blake Hamblin carded a 97 for the Green Hornets.
Athens’ Dylan Saxon led local players with a 90 and was joined in breaking 100 by Cameron Sullivan and Evan Cooper with a 96 and a 97, respectively. Also scoring for Athens was Lucas Kraft, who had a 121.
Ryan Elliott and Garrett Chapman shot rounds of 92 and 93, respectively to lead Towanda.
Julian Francis paced C.V. with a 104 and Andrew Green had an 89 for NP-M.
Sayre’s Dylan Seck had a 96 with Dom Fabbri and Colton Watkins carding respective scores of 104 and 105.
Sayre’s record stands at 6-0 with Athens, Wellsboro and Wyalusing each at 8-3. Towanda is currently 4-7, Cowanesque Valley is 2-9 and North Penn-Mansfield is 0-11.
