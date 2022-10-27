It’s rivalry week in the Northern Tier League, but with Sayre not fielding a varsity team, the Athens Wildcats were set to be left out of the fun tonight.
That all changed when the Wildcats replaced the Rusty Rail game with a Border Brawl against the Tioga Tigers.
Tioga lost its game when Deposit/Hancock pulled out of their contest on Monday night. It was the second year in a row that the Tigers had their final regular season game canceled.
“We had a plan just in case,” said Tioga coach Nick Aiello. “(Someone) reminded me that Athens had an open date this week ... (But) we went through the weekend and Deposit hadn’t canceled yet so (we figured) the game was on. I didn’t find out til Monday night at 7 p.m.”
Aiello reached out to Athens coach Jack Young to see if the Wildcats wanted to play on Friday night — and it was a resounding yes.
“As I spoke to some of our older kids, their initial reactions was just ‘great.’ I spoke to one of my captains and asked ‘Do you even care who we’re going to play,’ and he was like, ‘Not really coach,’” Young said. “When they found out (it was Tioga) they were even more excited. They know what Tioga football is all about and they are excited for a great opportunity.”
While the two schools are located just 15 miles apart, tonight’s showdown will be the first ever meeting between the programs.
Aiello explained that while football fans in the Valley area would love to see teams like Athens and Tioga or Athens and Waverly play every year, it’s sometimes difficult due to how schedules work in Section IV.
“A lot of times it’s hard to have any flexibility over your schedule, and in this case we just kind of lucked out that a team dropped a game against us and Athens had an open date,” Aiello said. “The fact that we’re really close helps. I appreciate them being willing to host, and I think it will be fun. It’s the first time we’ve ever played and I don’t know the next time we’ll play, so we might as well take advantage of the opportunity and I know there’s a lot of people looking forward to it.”
The Wildcats are excited to not only play their neighbors, but also get a chance to go up against the defending New York Class D state champions.
“(Tioga is) a successful program. One of my coaches said they have 20-something wins in a row coming off of last year, and (I have) all the respect in the world (for Tioga) and it’s like, ‘Hey lets go be at our best and see what happens,’” Young said.
“The first thing that really came to mind was it’s kind of a statement game for us. We’re going into districts (and) we play in a very good district division, so to be able to go against a team that has won 20 games in a row, I mean it feels great,” added Athens senior QB Mason Lister.
Both coaches are happy to have a game tonight instead of a bye week before they kick off the postseason.
“It’s just nerve-wracking. I think it bothers the coaches more than the kids. Everything is just crammed into three days and you don’t really have the weekend to break things down and come up with a gameplan,” Aiello said. “For us, we all teach in school, so we’re trying to do that in school and come up with a gameplan and get it in by Tuesday to rep it Wednesday and Thursday. The kids are excited, and like I said it bothers the coaches more than the kids.”
“When my kids woke up Tuesday morning they thought they had a day off. Sure it changes things, but we quickly adapted, the coaches went right to work and it’s no different than Tioga’s staff,” Young said. “I’m sure they divvied up some responsibilities and got after it. Was it different? Absolutely. I have a majority of my film work done before Monday’s practice, so here we were talking Tuesday morning. It is what it is ... we’re doing our best to put a gameplan together and we’re going to give it a shot.”
While the week off would probably help some players get 100 percent healthy, Young believes getting to play this week will help his team even more before they kick off the District IV playoffs next week.
“We don’t want a week off. I don’t think anybody wants a week off,” Young said. “Just like everybody, we’ve got our dings and bruises, and if Sayre would have had a team this year we would have been getting ready to play them with whatever dings and bruises we had. That’s part of the game and everybody deals with that a little bit. It’s just a great opportunity and hopefully we can take a step forward coming off of last week.”
Young’s starting QB echoed that sentiment.
“I think it’s huge, just to keep everyone in rhythm and not having any days off. We were supposed to have a day off due to the bye week but as soon as we heard we had a game on Friday, everyone was fired up and ready to go,” Lister said.
While this week’s game comes with some difficulties due to the short notice, one thing is for sure — everyone is fired up for the showdown between the Wildcats and Tigers.
“As soon as I asked the coaches what they thought, they were all in, and then when I asked the kids the next morning, they were all in,” Aiello said. “I just think it’s a great opportunity to play in a big game. I think it will be a playoff-type atmosphere, against a good opponent and I’d much rather do that than practice for two weeks.”
“I hope it’s a great crowd,” Young said. “It is a unique opportunity. It’s no different than (playing) Waverly. There’s kids on both these teams that know each other ... I don’t know the difference in miles between us, but it’s not much. There’s no doubt in my mind that both teams are going to show up and play really hard and it wouldn’t surprise me if it comes right down to the wire.”
Lister is thrilled to be playing a “rivalry” game during his senior season — and he is confident the fans will show up to watch this cross-state clash.
“I think it should be a packed house,” said Lister. “It’s definitely going to be a fun game. I’d like for it to be a good game as well, and hopefully we can come out on top.”
