CEDAR RAPIDS — Athens grad Kaidon Winters came home with a second-place finish from the NCAA Division III Wrestling Championships on Saturday evening.
Winters, who is a senior on the RIT wrestling team, would roll into the finals with four wins including a pair of falls.
The senior gained a finals berth after a 7-2 semifinal win over No. 5 Tyler Shilson (Augsburg). In the quarterfinals, Winters set a program record with 23 pins in a single season after beating Stanley Bleich (Baldwin Wallace) in 6:36. Winters opened the tournament with a fall over Schuyler Caprella (Ohio Northern) in 5:30.
The Athens grad, who was the top seed at 157 pounds, would face No. 3 Nathan Lackman of Rhode Island College in the championship match.
After a scoreless opening period, Lackman took the bottom position looking to get an escape point, but Winters was in complete control. The former Wildcat would torment Lackman from the top position and would get the Rhode Island College wrestler hit for stalling twice, which resulted in one point for Winters.
Winters decided to take top in the third and once again looked like he was in complete control, getting another stalling point at the 1:02 mark to take a 2-0 lead.
Lackman was able to earn an escape with 25 seconds left and then scored a takedown with 11 seconds left to take a 3-2 lead — although Winters had the riding time point locked up.
In the final seconds, Lackman was called for locking hands which would have given Winters the match-and-national-title winning point. After a long review, the referees reversed the call and the wrestlers went to sudden victory.
Lackman was able to score a takedown in the overtime period to secure the win and the 157-pound national title.
Winters closes out his season with a 37-2 record and he’s now the all-time wins leader in RIT history with 116 victories. The Athens grad also holds the record for most career pins at RIT.
“What can you say about Kaidon Winters? He has amazed me every day with his work ethic and passion for the sport. Some people live to wrestle. Kaidon wrestles to live. His season ended with him claiming the top spot in our program’s history with career wins and pins,” RIT coach Jason Bovenzi said.
Winters continued to impress his head coach even after the devastating loss in the finals.
“Much will come to light in the coming days about Kaidon’s finals match. Protocols and procedures will benefit future competitors because of it. With that being said, Kaidon amazed us again, this time with his class,” Bovenzi said. “Immediately after the match he said to me ‘this one’s going to sting for a while.’ He followed that up with a message that always stuck with him from his high school coach which was to ‘never leave it (your match) in the officials hands.’ That attitude at that time helped me move from that moment of devastation, to the realization that both Kaidon and this team have been special in so many ways this year. It has been an honor to coach Kaidon.”
Tioga grad and RIT junior Austin Lamb also became an All-American over the weekend as he finished eighth at 165 pounds after going 3-3 in the tournament.
The junior started the tournament with a 7-3 win over Preston Morgan (UW-Oshkosh) before falling to No. 6 Philip Rogers (US Coast Guard Academy) by 7-2. A pair of wrestleback wins on the first day guaranteed Lamb All-American status with a fall (5:43) over Fox Maxwell (Bridgewater State) and a 7-0 win over Jaden Datz (Washington and Jefferson).
Lamb fell 5-3 in overtime in the consolation quarterfinals and then fell in the seventh-place match by fall (1:29) to No. 4 Seth Brossard (UW-LaCrosse).
“Austin Lamb’s placement only tells you part of the story. He was in position to win in each match he lost. The margin for error is so small at the National Championships and he proved to everyone that he can compete with anyone. He met one of his goals as a collegiate wrestler when he won his match in the ‘blood round’ in which he earned All-American honors. His goals will change to be at the top spot in the future. Having completed his second year of college wrestling, we are excited about his future,” Bovenzi said.
