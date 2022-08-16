Athens takes fourth at Jerry Smith Invite By The Times Aug 16, 2022 45 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Athens’ Evan Cooper watches a putt roll toward the hole at the Jerry Smith Invitational on Friday. Ryan Sharp/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TOWANDA — Local golf teams kicked off their season with the Jerry Smith Invitational at Towanda Country Club on Friday.Selinsgrove’s Sam Wetmiller was the boys match medalist with a 75, and Warrior Run’s Hannah Raab shot a 74 to win the girls competition.Selinsgrove also won the team competition with a score of 239, as the top three scores for each squad counted towards each team’s total. The Wyalusing “A” team came in second with a total score of 251.Brody Fuhrey placed third in individual competition with an 83, while Nick Salsman and Caeden Kusmierz shot matching 84s to tie for fourth place, and Trehnon Hugo carded a 93. Athens’ Evan Cooper shot a 76 to finish tied for second place with Selinsgrove’s Michael Felty.Also competing for Athens were Dylan Saxon with an 86, Connor Mosher with a 105 and Brady Darrow with a 106.The Wildcats shot a 267 as a team to place fourth.Teagan Irish led the way for Towanda with a 96, while Carson Glantz shot a 99, Paige Perry posted a 104 and Jill Packard had a 299.Towanda’s top three posted a team score of 299. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +92 Gallery Sayre HS Graduation 2022 By JOHNNY WILLIAMS News Editor Jun 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Blame for Sayre's football fiasco belongs in Sayre Athens School Board votes against football co-op with Sayre Athens man jailed on child porn charges Athens Little League, Valley get rave reviews after state tournament Football situation leads to broader discussion on future of education in Athens, Sayre Top Homes FIND THE Home of your dreams in the Morning Times SAYRE: UPPER 2 Top Jobs EMTA3X6Display Ad KEYSTONE VALLEY Trucking is looking to hire Class A drivers Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.