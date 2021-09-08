ATHENS — The Athens’ girls soccer team had a difficult time penetrating the Vestal defense, and the Lady Wildcats fell, 5-0, in their season opener on Tuesday night.
Vestal’s Lily Wlostowski scored the first goal of the game at the 33:42 mark in the first half.
Ava Schmidt added on another goal for the Golden Bears with 17 minutes remaining.
Vestal tacked on three more goals in the second half, and totaled 15 shots in the game.
Five different players scored goals for Vestal.
The Lady Wildcats attempted 11 shots in the game, with midfielder Hannah Walker recording six.
Caydence Macik and Mya Thompson each recorded two shots for the Wildcats.
Athens goalkeeper Karlee Bartlow recorded 10 saves.
The Lady Wildcats will take on Waverly at home on Friday.
