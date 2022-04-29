Lady Wildcats bounce back against Wyalusing

WYALUSING — After losing to Towanda on Wednesday, the Athens softball teams scored seven runs in the first inning and went on to take down the NTL large school division leaders Wyalusing 21-15 on Thursday.
“Anybody can beat anybody in the large school division on any given night and that’s what makes it fun,” Athens head coach Mickey Farrell said.
Athens hit four singles and three doubles in the first inning to score seven runs.
Ashlyn Van Fleet led the Wildcats, going 4-for-6 with three RBI. Van Fleet hit a home run in the sixth inning.
Athens’ Jules Pack went 4-for-6. Aliyah Butler, Ella Coyle, and Caydence Macik each had two hits and three RBI.
Macik smashed a home run in the fourth inning that may have not landed yet. Marissa Butler chipped in two hits and two RBI.
“We started five freshmen and two sophomores tonight so we are very young and they will make mistakes,” coach Farrell said. “These kids battle and even though they are young, they play hard all the time and tonight they battled like crazy.”
Errors were an issue for both teams, and almost opened the door for a Wyalusing comeback.
The Lady Rams scored seven runs in the third inning. Danielle Wilson hit a solo home run and the rest of the offense combined for three singles and one double.
Wyalusing’s Janelle Johns went 3-for-5 with one RBI. London Edwards and Allie Liddick each had two hits and two RBI.
Dakota Hugo and Kylie Picket each had two hits and one RBI for the Lady Rams.
Wyalusing committed nine errors, and that proved to be costly.
“We had multiple errors in multiple innings but I give Athens credit,” Wyalusing head coach John Loomis said. “Athens came out swinging the bats, they hit the ball hard, and we just made too many mistakes.”
Athens will play Troy at home today at 4:30 p.m.
“Troy is one of the best hitting teams in the league and we are hoping that Savannah can go again for us tomorrow,” Farrell said.
