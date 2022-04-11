The Towanda Lady Black Knights had another outstanding season, culminating with a second straight undefeated NTL season and a trip to the District IV finals.
A big reason for their success was the performance of Paige Manchester, who is the Morning Times/Daily Review All-Region Girls Basketball Most Valuable Player for the 2021-22 season.
Manchester led the Knights to another title by averaging 16.9 points per game. She also put up 7.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 3 steals and 1.4 blocks per contest in her junior campaign.
The Knights entered the year as the heavy favorites in the NTL, but that didn’t mean the season was a cake-walk for Manchester and her teammates.
“It was definitely a challenge but it was super fun. Me and my teammates, we just battled through it and it was a great experience,” she said.
Manchester had plenty of support from her teammates, including All-Region Defensive Player of the Year Porschia Bennett. While Bennett was honored for her defense, she also scored 16.9 points a game to help lead the Knights to a successful season.
The Manchester-Bennett duo has been something special the last couple years — and they made some history on the same night this season.
Both standout players joined the 1,000-point club in the same game, which is pretty much unheard of in high school basketball.
“It was great. It really showed that hard work pays off for us. I wasn’t expecting to hit it at all, but I’m just really glad that I got to share that with Porschia and that we’ll be able to remember that forever,” Manchester said.
Manchester will focus this off-season on improving her game while looking to lead the Knights on another title run.
“(I’m) just trying to better my ball-handling skills, like pushing more left and just trying to take tougher shots and make big shots during games,” she said. “(We just have to) play our game the whole entire way through. It will be our last year. We want it to be the best year yet for us, and I think if we work hard enough and we push ourselves, we can achieve whatever we want.”
The All-Region MVP credited coach Rob Gentile — who is our All-Region Coach of the Year — with helping her and her teammates reach new heights on the court.
“He’s a great role model for us. He tells us all the time that he’ll do anything for us and he really would. He’s just a great coach and an all-around great person,” she said.
For Manchester, getting the honors like NTL Player of the Year, Daily Review MVP and now All-Region MVP is special and proves that her hard work is paying dividends.
“It means a lot. It’s really nice and again it just shows me that my hard work paid off, and not only my hard work but my teammates helped me along the way as well. I’m just proud of myself and I’m proud of my team,” she said.
Offensive Player of the Year: Maisie Neuber, Northeast Bradford
Neuber averaged 16.7 points per game while adding 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 steals per contest. The NEB senior was outstanding on both ends of the court as she led the Lady Panthers to the Northern Tier League Small School Championship.
Defensive Player of the Year: Porschia Bennett, Towanda
Bennett scored her 1,000th career point and averaged 16.9 points a game this past season, but she was also excellent on the defensive end of the court. The senior averaged 6 rebounds and 4.5 steals a game for the NTL champion Knights.
Newcomer of the Year: Kendall Kitchen, Canton
Kitchen led her team in scoring during her first year on varsity. The freshman scored 9.6 points while adding 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. She helped lead the Warriors back to the playoffs, where they would get their first postseason victory since 2002.
Coach of the Year: Rob Gentile, Towanda
Gentile has helped take the Lady Knights program to the next level, including winning a second straight NTL title this season. It obviously helps when you have players like Manchester and Bennett, but the leadership of Gentile and his staff has helped push the Towanda players to reach their potential on the court.
All-Stars
Caydence Macik, Athens
Karlee Bartlow, Athens
Kayleigh Thoman, NEB
Sophia Dutra, S-VE
Olivia Nittinger, Waverly
Kennedy Westbrook, Waverly
