Athens falls in five-set battle to Williamson By The Times Sep 21, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ATHENS – In a five-set battle, the Williamson Lady Warriors outlasted the Athens Lady Wildcats 3-2 on Tuesday.Athens would rally back from an early deficit in the first set and would claim the first victory of the night by a score of 25-23 in what would be a back-and-forth match.Williamson would even things up with a big win, taking the second set 25-11. Athens would once again rally back and would win big in the third set to take control of the match by a lopsided score of 25-11.But the Williamson team would rally back, and take the fourth set by a slim score of 26-24 to force a fifth and final set.Williamson would finish things off with a 15-8 victory in the deciding set and pick up a big road win over Athens.Athens was led by a strong performance from Ella Coyle who notched a team-high 26 digs on the night.Audrey Clare contributed 13 digs, 11 kills, and two aces while Kassie Babcock added 14 digs, five kills, and four aces. Cassy Friend chipped in two blocks, Jenny Ryan dished out 13 assists, and Braelynn Ward added seven digs, three assists, and two kills.Athens will travel to Wyalusing to take on the Lady Rams on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.Wyalusing 3, Sayre 0SAYRE – The Wyalusing Lady Rams volleyball team picked up a 3-0 sweep over Sayre on Tuesday.Wyalusing picked up double-digit victories in both the first and third sets by scores of 25-14 while Sayre would keep things close in set two, but fall by a score of 25-19.Wyalusing, now 6-3, will look to string together wins on Thursday as they travel to Athens for a 7:30 p.m. contest.Sayre will try to bounce back when they take on Liberty on the road on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Gallery collections +92 Gallery Sayre HS Graduation 2022 By JOHNNY WILLIAMS News Editor Jun 4, 2022 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +11 Gallery 2021 AAHS Homecoming Parade Pat McDonald/Morning Times Oct 6, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The 2021 Athens Area High School Homecoming Parade was held on Wednesday, Oct. 6. +2 News Field of the Forgotten Fallen unveiled Sep 2, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +90 Gallery Scenes from the Christmas Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Nov 30, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Scenes from Veterans Day in the Valley By MATT FREEZE Staff Writer Nov 12, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +60 News Scenes from the 61st Annual Valley Halloween Parade By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Oct 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +6 News Athens Homecoming Parade 2019 Pat McDonald/Morning Times Sep 22, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +5 News Sayre Homecoming Parade Photos by Johnny Williams Sep 19, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Scenes from the Sayre Homecoming Parade +90 News Photos from Tioga Central's Graduation Ceremony By JOHNNY WILLIAMS Staff Writer Jul 1, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email +189 News Photos from Waverly High School Graduation By Johnny Williams Jun 29, 2019 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Most Popular Valley supers: There are no litter boxes in our schools Elmira man killed in Athens crash Sayre man dies after explosion at water treatment facility Woman convicted in 2016 sexual assault case granted new hearing Teribury leads SVEC to homecoming win Top Homes FIND THE Home of your dreams in the Morning Times SAYRE: UPPER 2 bedroom, near RPH, stove, refrigerator, W/D hook-up Top Jobs CARRIERS NEEDED One day delivery Call Debbie Bump 570-265-2151 ext. CARRIERS NEEDED for early morning delivery in Sayre, Athens and Follow us on Facebook Morning-Times-183798948365170 Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Today's Headlines Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! Breaking news Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!! Week in Sports Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!! Valley Calendar of Events Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!! Manage your lists Stocks Market Data by TradingView
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.