When AJ Burkhart won a state title while wrestling for Waverly High School back in 2015 he was in the 99-pound weight class. Fast forward six years and the now Lehigh University wrestler has moved up a few weight classes.
Burkhart is up at 184 pounds and has earned a starting spot for the Division I Mountain Hawks.
“I mean I definitely had a tall frame since I was little, but obviously I didn’t really think I would be 84, as most people didn’t (think that). Everybody kind of looked at me and were like ‘how are you 184?’” Burkhart said.
Burkhart, who transferred to Athens after winning his state title and a sixth-place medal in New York, was a starter at 157 pounds last year for Lehigh. Unfortunately, he would be held back by COVID-19 — even though he never had the virus himself.
“It’s definitely a lot better (this year). Last year sucked, like the whole COVID obviously, we couldn’t travel anywhere, couldn’t get the competition that we normally do and the quarantine (basically) every other weekend sucked. Getting back to normal wrestling is definitely a good feeling,” Burkhart said.
It wasn’t just COVID that made last season tough for Burkhart, who had to focus on making 157 pounds and eventually decided to make a move up in class.
“I had a disappointing end to last season at 157, I was cutting a lot of weight, and I just felt like I was cutting too much and kind of losing my gas tank,” Burkhart said. “At the end of the season, I was like ‘let’s make gains, kind of put on the weight and just wrestle at a more comfortable weight,’ — and 184 opened up after some seniors left.”
The Athens grad knew heading into this season that he would be a little undersized at 184.
“This year I’m definitely a light 184. I’m kind of eating and drinking everything I can even before weigh-ins to stay around 184. I’m starting to grow into it and I think I’m going to keep getting bigger throughout the season and adjust to it more,” he said.
Burkhart recalled that early on in his college career the Lehigh staff knew he wouldn’t stay at his initial weight of 149 pounds.
“Since I got to college and kept moving up, coaches were (telling me) ‘you’re going to get big,’” Burkhart recalled.
The former Wildcat believes the move up will pay off in the long run.
“I finally made the decision to bump up there after I saw an opening and I think next year, after this season, and I’m not looking past this season but I’m going to fill into (the weight) even more and actually make a full 84 pounder,” said Burkhart, who ended his high school career with a fifth-place medal at PA states.
Burkhart is 4-7 on the season, but that record includes losses during duals with No. 1 Iowa and No. 2 Penn State.
“Right now I’m just adjusting to the weight and getting better. Our schedule is really stacked, we already wrestled the top two teams — Penn State and Iowa — and we wrestle Cornell and Binghamton in the next couple weeks. It’s a lot of good competition and we’re just gearing (up) for the postseason and qualifying for nationals,” Burkhart said.
During the bout with Penn State, Burkhart was able to wrestle inside historic Rec Hall — a dream come true for most wrestlers from Pennsylvania.
“It was a really cool experience. The atmosphere is just cool, and obviously we’re coming in there and fans were heckling and everything, but I enjoy that. It was just a cool experience ... a fun time,” said Burkhart, who noted that his family has always been fans of Penn State.
Burkhart was originally scheduled to wrestle defending national champion Aaron Brooks, but that wouldn’t happen as Brooks was battling an illness that weekend.
“(I was) a little disappointed. I’m always looking for the best competition because it’s going to make me better but Penn State is one of the top two teams in the country for a reason, so no matter who they send out it’s going to be a tough guy. It was a good experience,” said Burkhart, who dropped a 5-3 decision to Penn State’s Donovan Ball on Dec. 5.
The Penn State-Lehigh dual was a mini Northern Tier League reunion as the Mountain Hawks’ lineup features Burkhart and Troy’s Sheldon Seymour, while Wyalusing grad Creighton Edsell starts for the Nittany Lions.
“I’ve wrestled Creighton since I was 6 years old and it’s just cool seeing all of us be successful at the highest level,” Burkhart said.
Burkhart was able to get home for the holidays and has enjoyed his time watching his former teammates wrestle — and even getting into the Athens room to work out.
“It’s really cool coming back and seeing some high school kids who I wrestled with when I was in high school and seeing them older now. It’s cool coming back and being able to give back. I go in the room sometimes and wrestle with them,” he said.
As Burkhart heads into the second half of the season he will look to improve day in and day out while staying focused on his goals.
“I think it looks pretty good (for me) ... 184 is a tough weight at EIWA so there’s going to be quite a few bids to nationals and the goal is definitely to qualify for nationals this year, see what I can do there and keep moving forward for next year,” he said.
Burkhart and the Mountain Hawks return to the mat on Friday, Jan. 7 when they host Binghamton. Cornell will travel to Bethlehem the next day.
