Deer season kind of jumped out at me this year. Not that it came as a surprise; I know how to read a calendar. But after a summer of camping, fishing a bit, and just goofing off in general all of a sudden I found myself scrambling around, setting a couple trail cameras, rounding up some gear, washing hunting clothing for scent control, and sighting in my crossbow (yes, I’ve reached that stage of my hunting life) as the Oct. 1 kickoff to archery season approached.
A mid-September fishing trip to Northern Ontario also squeezed my hunt prep a bit, even more so after weather kept me stuck in the bush for three extra nights. Throw in a number of duties that were set aside for about 12 days during that adventure and you can see how I slipped a bit behind schedule.
It’s not really a big deal. Archery season is a much different game than the firearms deer seasons, where Opening Day remains a great Keystone State tradition and when a high percentage of the whitetail harvest occurs in most years. Sure, you can tag a good buck – or a doe – early in the archery season by patterning deer on their travels to food sources, but things typically heat up as the weather cools, and the archery season builds to a crescendo when the pre-rut and rut periods arrive in late October and early November.
Too, my archery season typically is interrupted for some pheasant hunting, which is perfectly fine. It’s tough to head out the door for my tree stand when I have two Labs looking longingly at me, ready to hit the game lands – or a shooting preserve when the supply of state-stocked birds dwindles. When pressed, I’d probably admit I enjoy pheasant hunting with the dogs even more than deer hunting, and on top of that I could use the exercise. Last year was a good one; our youngest Riley has blossomed into a fine hunting dog, and Finn is now seven and in her prime. To top it off, my shooting was uncharacteristically solid last season, and I’m hoping that continues despite a lack of trips to the trap range this summer.
And there’s always the temptation to hit the Susquehanna or Chemung to take advantage of the smallmouth bass feeding frenzy, and maybe pick up a walleye or two as well.
For now, the home duties and writing assignments are pretty much covered, with enough wood for the winter, the camper winterized after one final trip, and the rain gutters cleared of leaves.
Bottom line, the sporting options are many this time of year, and while I may not climb into my stand as often as most hunters, don’t worry; I’ll be out there doing something.
Editor’s Note: Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com.
