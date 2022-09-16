WAVERLY — The Waverly girls swim team picked up a 104-55 win over Notre Dame, winning nine of 12 events on Thursday.
Sophia Desisti took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:11.54 while also claiming first in the 100-yard freestyle (59.85) and the 200-yard freestyle relay with Emma Vanderhoof, Abbey Knolles, and Lauryn Welles (1:58.48).
Knolles would also capture first in the one-meter diving with a final score of 161.9, a personal best.
In the the 100-yard fly, Waverly would get a second victory with a personal best time from Welles with a time of 1:24.01.
Mira Kittle would also grab multiple wins, taking the first place finish in the 50-yard freestyle, clocking in with a time of 25.76, and also in the 100-yard backstroke (1:01.52).
Waverly would get their final win of the day in the 400-yard relay with Desisti, Kittle, Welles, and Robinson teaming up with a time of 4:20.54, yet another personal best for Waverly.
Robinson also took first in the 500-yard freestyle (6:38.36), another personal best.
Waverly also recorded personal best times from Vada Harmon in the 200-meter individual medley (3:31.16), Vanderhoof in the 200-meter individual medley (3:09.48), Harmon in the 50-meter freestyle (33.98), Brinn Cooney in the 100-freestyle (1:22.92), Isabella Root in the 100-freestyle (1:28.29), Sophie Williams in the 500-freestyle (7:49.80), Isabella Root in the 100-meter backstroke (1:47.49), and Vanderhoof in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:42.61).
Waverly will be back in the water next Thursday at home when they host Dryden at 5 p.m.
