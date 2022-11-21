CICERO — When you’re playing in the New York State Class C quarterfinals, every team is going to be good. When matching up with an equal on the field, a team must execute its best game.
Saturday evening, General Brown did just that and Waverly did not. The end result was a 29-14 win for the Lions and the end of a very good season for the Wolverines.
The numbers are a bit staggering. General Brown snapped the ball 77 times and generated 431 yards of offense — all of which came on the ground. The one time the Lions tried a pass, Waverly’s Jake VanHouten caught it.
Sheamus Devine carried the ball 28 times for 176 yards and two scores and Kaleb Natali had 21 carries for 138 yards. Gabe Malcolm added 75 yards and a score on 14 runs, and quarterback Aiden McManaman had 42 yards and a score on 14 runs.
“They played well and we had a hard time stopping them,” said Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller. “We had a lot of contacts and they went forward. They ran hard and executed their offense very well. We knew they’d be tough to stop — we really hadn’t seen anything like it.”
Waverly, meanwhile, was held to 273 total yards on 34 plays. Junior QB Joey Tomasso ran the ball 11 times for 107 yards and a score, and junior wide receiver Jay Pipher added 52 yards and a score on three carries.
Tomasso also hit seven of 17 passes for 103 yards with VanHouten finishing with 61 yards on three catches, Pipher making two grabs for 22 yards and Carter George hauling in two passes for 20 yards.
General Brown gave a foretaste of what was to come on its opening possession when the Lions ran off 17 plays. The Lions — who had just four plays of more than six yards — were three-for-three on third down conversions and scored on a fourth-and-three run by Devine. That series ate 7:26 off the clock in a game where the Wolverines would need extra possessions. McManaman hit Malcolm with the PAT pass for an 8-0 lead.
One critical moment followed that TD. Waverly managed seven yards on three plays and a run on fourth down went nowhere.
That set the Lions up at Waverly’s 22-yard line. They covered that distance in three plays with Malcolm finishing it off with a two-yard TD run. The PAT run failed, but General Brown led 14-0.
The Wolverines seemed to settle down on offense and went to its bread and butter passing game. Tomasso hit VanHouten twice for 23 yards and Pipher for six more while mixing in some effective runs. The drive stalled at General Brown’s 30-yard line though — ending one of only a few scoring opportunities the Wolverines would get on this night.
General Brown managed a couple of first downs, but the Wolverines’ defense stepped up and stopped a fourth-and-five run to give the ball back to the offense. One snap later, Tomasso raced 53 yards for a score that got Waverly back into the game. Ryan Clark’s PAT kick made it a one-possession game with 5:20 to go in the first half.
The Lions marched back down the field, reaching the Wolverines’ 27-yard line in 11 plays. On the 12th play, General Brown attempted a pass into the end zone that VanHouten snagged to keep the score at 14-7 at the half.
Waverly won the opening coin toss and deferred to the second half. A short General Brown kickoff and a good return set Waverly up at its 40-yard line. Three yards moved the ball to the Lions’ 44-yard line. On a second-and six, Pipher took the handoff from Tomasso, got the corner and went 44 yards down the right sideline to paydirt. With 10:10 to go in the third quarter, Clark’s PAT kick tied the score at 14-14.
That simply served to refocus the Lions on the task at hand.
General Brown put together a 13-play drive that erased 5:23 from the third-quarter clock. McManaman finished it off with a six-yard run and Natali added the PAT run for a 22-14 lead.
Three Waverly passes went nowhere and General Brown got the ball back on a punt on its 36-yard line. The Lions put together a 15-play march to go 64 yards and eat 6:33 off the clock. Devine ended the drive with a one-yard plunge. John Chamberlain added the PAT kick and Waverly was behind the 8-ball, needing two scores and a stop in the remaining 8:28.
The Wolverines wouldn’t get them. Waverly’s next possession ended at the Lions’ 11-yard line and General Brown never gave the ball back to Waverly before kneeling out its victory.
“We didn’t have a lot of possessions in the second half and tried to force it,” said Miller. “They just played a whale of a game and we weren’t at our best. We feel bad. It’s a very sour ending. We expected to be in a different position.”
The Wolverines end the season with a 10-2 record and as Section IV Class C champions.
Editor’s Notes: Look for more on the Wolverines’ impressive season in a future edition of the Morning Times. In Wednesday’s edition, check out the Nosebleed Section with Pat McDonald on both Tioga and Waverly football.
