MajorsSaturday, June 18Games at 3 p.m.

Athens at Susquehanna County Southern Tioga at Troy Montrose at RTL Allegheny Mountain at Tioga/Lawrenceville

Monday, June 20Games at 6 p.m.

Susquehanna County at Sayre Troy at Towanda Tubnkhannock at Montrose Tioga/Lawrenceville at Wellsboro

Wednesday, June 22Games at 6 p.m.

Sayre at Athens Towanda at Southern Tioga RTL at Tunkhannock Wellsboro at Allegheny Mountain

———9-11Saturday, June 18Games at 3 p.m.

Southern Tioga at Athens Northeast Bradford at Canton Tunkhannock at Blue Ridge

Monday, June 20Games at 6 p.m.

Southern Tioga at Canton Athens at Northeast Bradford Susquehanna Area at Tunkhannock

Wednesday, June 22Games at 6 p.m.

Canton at Athens Southern Tioga at Northeast Bradford Blue Ridge at Susquehanna Area

———MinorsFriday, June 17Games at 6 p.m.

Towanda at Athens Blue Ridge at Northeast Bradford Canton at Southern Tioga Allecheny Mountain at Wellsboro

Sunday, June 19Games at 4 p.m.

Sayre at Towanda RTL at Blue Ridge Southern Tioga at Troy Wellsboro at Tioga/Lawrenceville

Tuesday, June 21Games at 6 p.m.

Athens at Sayre Northeast Bradford at RTL Troy at Canton Tioga/Lawrenceville at Allecheny Mountain

