ELMIRA – Waverly’s girls topped Notre Dame 72-50 and the Wolverines boys defeated shorthanded Notre Dame 113-6 in IAC track & field action on Tuesday.
Girls
Notre Dame won eight of 15 events but Waverly’s depth was overwhelming. Waverly picked up nine second-place finishes and took six thirds.
Abby Knolles and Josie VanDyke led Waverly. Knolles had two wins — taking the 400-meter dash and joining with Natalie Garrity, Ally Bennett and Kennedy Westbrook to win the 4x100 relay — and added a third in the triple jump.
VanDyke won the 3,000 and joined Harper Minaker, Mackenzie Chamberlain and Makenzie Olmstead to take the 4x800 relay. She also was third in the high jump. Also getting wins for the Lady Wolverines were Mackenzie LaForest in the shot put and discus, and Haylie Davenport with a win in the 400 hurdles.
Minaker added seconds in the 1,500 and the 800. Also placing second were Mira Kittle in the 100 hurdles; Kelsey Ward in the 400; Bennett in the 100; Chamberlain in the 400 hurdles; Kennedy Westbrook in the 200; Alayna Peterson in the shot put; Sophia Lee in the long jump; and Kiley Stillman in the high jump.
Boys
In all, six Waverly guys won two events in the romp.
Josh Courtney won the 1,600 and ran with Liam Wright — who also won the 3000 — Braylon DeKay and Nolan Sheffler to win the 4x800 relay.
Kayleb Bechy ran with Jarrell Sackett, Micah Chandler and Ralph Johnson to win the 4x100 relay. Bechy also won the 100 and Sackett won the triple jump.
Oscar Williams, Peyton Fravel, Ryan Clark and Treyton Moore won the 4x400 relay. Williams also won the 400 hurdles and Fravel won the triple jump.
Grabbing one win each for Waverly were Nehemiah Anthony (110 hurdles); Troy Beeman (shot put); Jake Benjamin (discus); and Seth Noto (high jump).
Waverly will compete in the Square Deal Invitational at Johnson City today. The meet starts at 10 a.m.
