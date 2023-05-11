TIOGA — The Tioga baseball team dropped a 6-5 decision to visiting Spencer-Van Etten/Candor on Wednesday.
The game was tied at 1-1 entering the fifth, and then SVEC rattled off five runs to take a 6-1 lead. Tioga responded in the bottom half with just a run, cutting the deficit to 6-2.
The Tigers plated three more in the bottom of the sixth, but could never draw back even, falling at home.
Ethan Perry led Tioga with four hits in the game, including a triple. Logan Bellis had two hits, while Shea Bailey, Drew Macumber, Max Dydynski and Garrett Godfrey had one hit each. Perry tallied three RBI, while Bellis had two.
Macumber and Godfrey combined for nine strikeouts on the mound.
For SVEC, Kameron Smith went 3-for-3 with a double, three RBI and one run scored to lead the way.
Jacek Teribury had two hits and scored once, while Hunter Harmon had a pair of hits and one RBI and David Vega had a hit and one run.
Cody LaVigne also had a hit for SVEC.
Harmon went the distance on the mound and struck out nine, while allowing five runs on 10 hits and no walks.
Tioga will play Dryden on Friday.
Sayre 16, Notre Dame 5
SAYRE — Sayre baseball added a second win in as many days on Wednesday, defeating Notre Dame, 16-5 in five innings.
The Redskins led 3-2 after one and 7-2 after three, but used a nine-run fourth inning to take a 16-3 lead and blow the game open.
Notre Dame cobbled together two runs in the top of the fifth, but it wasn’t enough as Sayre held on for the early victory.
Nick Pellicano, Jackson Hubbard and Karter Green were all tied for the team lead with three hits, and Hubbard produced both a home run and a triple in the win, while Green had two doubles.
Will Crossett added two hits, while Tanner Green and Jack Ennis had a hit each. Hubbard also led in the RBI category with five to his credit, while Karter Green had four and Crossett mustered two. Pellicano, Kegan Hayford, Jack Ennis and Dave Hall all had one apiece.
Hayford struck out seven on the mound, while giving up just six hits in a complete effort.
