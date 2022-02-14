WAVERLY — Normally when you win six of 12 events you have a good chance of winning the meet.
At Saturday’s IAC swimming Championships, Waverly won six events and set three new meet records in the process. Depth was an issue, though, as the Wolverines as a team also finished third behind Lansing, which had 510 points, and second-place Watkins Glen, which had 376 points.
Waverly had 306 points for third ahead of Southern Cayuga with 259 points and Dryden with 145 points.
The highlights for the Wolverines were many and sprinter Jerrell Sackett had at least a hand in all three meet records.
Waverly’s 200 medley relay team won and set a new meet record at one minute, 40.49 seconds. Later in the meet, Waverly’s 200 free relay finished in 1:29.85, also a meet record. The swimmers on both of those record-setting efforts were Oscar Williams, Ryan Clark, Kaden Wheeler and Sackett.
In between those, Sackett put a 21.67 on the board in the 50 free, setting a new meet record in the event.
Wheeler added a win in the 100 fly with a time of 54.13 and Clark added a win in the 100 free with a time of 50.47. Waverly’s sixth and final win came in the final event of the day when the Sackett, Williams, Wheeler and Clarjk quartet won the 400 free relay in 3:21.70.
After that, top eight placements were few and far between for the Wolverines.
Oscar Williams took second in the 100 back with a time of 56.59, and Liam Wright followed up a third-place swim in the 200 free (2:00.83) wth a second in the 500 free with a time of 5:33.26.
Finn Williams also had two top-eight finishes with a seventh in the 500 free in 6:25.43 and an eighth in the 200 IM with a time of 2:38.21. Jason Marrone took sixth for the Wolverines in the 100 breast, finishing in 1:16.60, and Waverly’s other top-eight placement was earned by Sheldon Huddleston, who was eighth in the 50 free in 25.42.
Waverly will participate in the Section IV Class C preliminaries at 5 p.m. on Wednesday at Maine-Endwell High School’s natatorium.
