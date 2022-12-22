WYALUSING — The Athens Wildcats outscored Wyalusing 40-17 in the second half on Wednesday evening as they turned a six-point game at halftime into a 68-39 blowout win over the host Rams in an NTL Large School showdown.
Athens outscored Wyalusing 18-11 in the first quarter, but the Rams held an 11-10 edge in scoring in the second to make it a tight 28-22 game at the break.
The Wildcats put things away in the third quarter as they would go on a 25-7 run — led by nine points from senior standout Mason Lister.
Athens went on to outscore Wyalusing 15-10 in the final quarter as both teams were able to empty the bench in the final minutes.
“I just think their attitude was good. They picked up their intensity, I thought, in the third quarter. I think we struggled a little bit in the second quarter with our offense. They switched to a 2-3 zone and kind of packed it in a little bit and we were doing too much standing around,” said Athens coach Jim Lister. “Our objective in the third quarter was to get things moving in transition and I thought we did that. We did it really well and we kind of opened it up in the third quarter.”
One big reason why the Wildcats rolled in the second half was their defense against Wyalusing standout Blake Morningstar, who found himself with two Athens players draped all over him during the final two quarters.
“Listen, he’s a fantastic athlete. He’s a big, strong kid and they want him to have the ball. We know that, and everybody is going to have to help to stop him. That’s kind of what we put in place at halftime, and I thought we did a pretty good job in the second half,” Coach Lister said of their game plan against one of the Northern Tier League’s top players.
Lister led the way for Athens as he finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists, and five steals.
Fellow senior Luke Horton added 14 points, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Carson Smith knocked down three shots from long range to finish with nine points, and Xavier Watson chipped in eight points and nine rebounds in the win.
Also for Athens, Chris Mitchell and Kolsen Keathley both had five points, with Mitchell grabbing five rebounds and two steals, and Keathley corralling four boards and three steals.
Korey Miller and Jase Babcock both had three points to round out the scoring for Athens.
Morningstar led Wyalusing with 15 points.
Junior Vanderpool added nine points, while Parker Petlock chipped in eight, and Trehnon Hugo, Zibiah Walton, and Thomas Oliver all had two points. Brody Fuhrey also had one point for the Rams.
The Wildcats will now prepare for the annual Valley Christmas Tournament, which will begin on Tuesday with an NTL showdown between Athens and first-round host Towanda.
“That’s big every year. We’ve got to work around Christmas here a little bit, then get back in the gym Monday and we go down to Towanda on Tuesday night, so we’re looking forward to it,” said Coach Lister. “We’ve got to get by Towanda first. We can’t look past them. Coach (Landon) Henry, man, he’s got those kids fired up.”
Wyalusing will compete in the Hughesville Holiday Tournament next Thursday and Friday.
