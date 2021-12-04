WAVERLY — Zach Vanderpool did it again, shooting lights out to lead Waverly’s boys bowling team to a 4-0 sweep of Newark Valley on Thursday.
Waverly’s Lady Wolverines had three players end up near or over 500 in a very solid outing.
Tioga had a virtual walkover on Thursday, playing an Edison team that had three boys and two girls.
Boys
Waverly 4, Newark Valley 0
Vanderpool ripped off a 278-238-268 series for a 784 to lead the Wolverines to the easy sweep.
Waverly won the games 1,015-808, 908-803 and 1,006-739 to post a 2,929-2,350 pinfall advantage.
Ashton Pritchard threw a 255 in the third game of a 554 series. Cody Blackwell added a 531; Trenton Sindoni had a 514; Tristan Campbell rolled a 509; and Derek Johnson finished with a 488.
In exhibition play, Waverly’s Landyn Gunderson rolled a 210.
Tioga 4, Edison 0
The Tigers had the win when they got off the bus but the Tigers held nothing back on the lanes, scoring games of 888, 959 and 931 for a 2,778 team total.
Dylan Slater led the way with a 623 that featured a 245 in the middle and Nick Slater finished off a 563 with a 219.
In addition, Frank Chapman added a 541; Gage Cain had a 201 in the middle of a 520 series; Rocco Fariello scored with a 515; and Bradley Webb added a 476 for Tioga.
Logan Card led Edison with a 508 that included a 201.
Girls
Waverly 4, Newark Valley 0
Waverly’s Victoria Houseknecht served notice to the IAC Thursday with bookends of 221 and 200 in a team-best 588 series. Teammate Shantilly Decker opened a 580 with a 225 and Rachel Houseknecht rolled a steady 493 on the day.
Also for Waverly, Serenity Conklin added a 467, Sage Garrison had a 201 in the middle of a 459; and Emily Houseknecht finished up with a 270.
Tioga 4, Edison 0
Tioga’s ladies had just two opponents to battle in their walkover win.
Caroline Chapman took the lead role for Tioga with a 452, Chloe Gillette rolled a 394; BobbiJo Tarbox finished with a 381; Jaime Card wound up with a 342; and Rachel Feeko battled her way to a 167 series.
Edison was led by Julie Cheplick, who had a 361.
Tioga will host Marathon at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.
Waverly will host Watkins Glen at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday.
