Westbrook hat trick leads Waverly over SVEC The Times Oct 6, 2022 54 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Waverly’s Kennedy Westbrook pushes the ball upfield during her hat trick in a win over SVEC on Wednesday. Joey Van Allen/Morning Times Makenzie Olmsted passes the ball during Waverly’s 5-0 win over SVEC Wednesday. Joey Van Allen/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAVERLY – Kennedy Westbrook netted a hat trick to lead the Waverly Lady Wolverines girls soccer team past Spencer-Van Etten/Candor on Wednesday by a score of 5-0.Waverly would score all five of their goals in the second half, and were held scoreless by SVEC goalkeeper Kara Morse in the opening frame.SVEC would also struggle on offense and gave Waverly the chance to make some adjustments at the half to come out firing. Just over six minutes into the second half, Kennedy Westbrook notched her first goal of the game on an assist from Lauren Gorsline.Ten minutes later, Kiley Stillman would find the back of the net — this time assisted by Addison Westbrook — to give Waverly a 2-0 advantage.Lea VanAllen would notch the next goal and Kennedy Westbrook would finish off her hat trick late in the second half with two more goals to give Waverly the 5-0 win.Waverly would end up outshooting SVEC on goal 21-2 and on corners 4-1 while goalkeeper Claire Clonch recorded one save. Morse would play a strong game —especially in the first half where she held Waverly scoreless — and finished with 10 saves on the night.Waverly is back on the field on Friday in Newark Valley at 7 p.m.Watkins Glen 8, Tioga 0WATKINS GLEN — The Tioga girls soccer team fell on the road to Watkins Glen on Wednesday by a score of 8-0.Watkins Glen pushed out to a 5-0 lead at the half before scoring three more goals in the second.The Tioga girls are back in action on Friday when they host Newfield at 4:30 p.m. Today's e-Edition Morning Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. 