Candor’s team effort sinks S-VE

SPENCER — The Candor Indians boys basketball team was firing on all cylinders Friday night against the Spencer Van-Etten Panthers. Four Indians scored in double digits and drove their team to victory over the host Panthers 54-41.
Candor started the game in gear and pulled out to a 7-0 lead. On their first three possessions, Zeb Soper hit one from the floor, Hunter Haynes nailed a three-point shot, and Soper knocked down two free throws.
The Panthers adjusted their defense and pulled back into the game. Spencer-Van Etten head coach Cliff Pierce credited his players with making the bulk of the adjustment. “They corrected a lot themselves. They were really amped up to start the game. It showed. They missed some layups that we normally don’t miss. They really calmed down and played a lot better defense.”
Better defensive play allowed S-VE to get back in the game, and even take the lead by the end of the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, S-VE pulled Tyler Doster from the floor with two fouls. Doster is at his best when the ball bounces off the rim. Opposing head coach, Nat Thomas, acknowledged Doster’s prowess in the paint. “Tyler Doster is an animal on the boards. They can throw up whatever they want and he’s going to get a hand on it. He did that time and time again.”
With Doster on the bench, Candor’s Will Zimmer found more room to operate down low. Zimmer scored his first eight points of the game in the second quarter. Six of them came with Doster on the sidelines.
Thomas expressed relief about Zimmer catching fire. “We gave him a little break in the beginning. And then, he kind of found his groove, which is exactly what we wanted him to do. Our goal, when you have a kid like Will on the team, is to get him the ball. He’s unselfish when he gets it. He’s not taking bad shots. He shoots a high percentage.“
Performing well at both ends of the court, Candor built a 30-22 lead by halftime.
S-VE made a short run to close the gap to 32-28 at the start of the second half. But, Haynes hit two more threes and Nick Thomas hit a couple shots to put Candor back in control, 39-28.
Candor remained in command for the duration of the game. The Indians stretched the lead to as big as sixteen points as the game faded from the Panthers reach. When the final buzzer sounded, Candor won 54-41.
Soper led Candor with 13 points. Zimmer finished the game with 12 points while Haynes and Thomas each added 11.
Doster led S-VE with 15 points and Jayden Grube added eleven.
Both teams will be in action on Tuesday. Spencer will host Odessa-Montour. Candor will travel to Groton.
Tioga 62, Marathon 38
TIOGA CENTER — Host Tioga rasced out to a 13-4 first quarter lead and never looked back.
The Tigers led 28-12 at the half and never let the Olympians get back into it.
Balance was the key for the Tigers as Evan Sickler, Ethan Perry, Gavin Fisher and Josh Reis divvied up 54 points about as equitably as possible. Sickler had 15 points with Fisher, Perry and Reis adding 13 points each.
The quartet was also balanced on the night with Perry’s best quarters being the first and third with five points each. Sickler netted seven in the fourth as his biggest quarter. Fisher’s five in the third period was his bset. Reis had five in the fourth quarter, saving his best for last.
Tioga will host Newfield at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
