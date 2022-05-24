LANSING — The Lansing Bobcats hosted the Tioga Tigers in a Section IV, Class C quarterfinal baseball game last night, and Lansing pulled away for an 8-4 win.
Tioga battled well against ace Zach Sperger at the plate but could not overcome errors in the field.
Sperger not only started on the mound, he started the offense for Lansing as well.
He led off the bottom of the first with a triple. He scored on a passed ball to give Lansing a 1-0 lead in the first inning.
Tioga scored in the top of the third inning.
Shea Bailey singled to right field, Casey Stoughton followed with a walk and Drew Macumber advanced the runners with a ground ball back to the pitcher. With runners on second and third, Ethan Perry drilled a ground ball off the pitcher’s mound and into centerfield. Both Bailey and
Stoughton scored, and Tioga took the lead 2-1.
Tioga fell into trouble quickly in the bottom half of the third inning.
As in the first inning, errors helped fuel the Bobcats offense. A throwing error on a ground ball put a man on second base with one out. Three singles, another error and a sacrifice fly allowed Lansing to score four runs and go ahead 5-2.
Tioga Head Coach Kevin Evanek lamented his team’s fielding woes.
“We made some errors that absolutely killed us,” he said.
Despite struggling in the field, Tioga continued to find success at the plate.
The Tigers added a run in the top of the fifth.
Stoughton led off with a double, and Perry drove him in two batters later, closing the gap to 5-3.
In the bottom of the fifth, Lansing pounced again. The Bobcats added three more runs, aided by two walks and an error. After five innings, Lansing led 8-3.
Tioga threatened again in the top of the sixth inning.
Max Dydynski was hit by a pitch, and Josh Reis and Logan Roberts followed with consecutive singles to load the bases with one out.
Bailey then hit into a fielder’s choice which scored Dydynski and brought Tioga within four runs, but the threat ended on a fly ball to centerfield.
Neither team mounted a scoring threat for the remainder of the game.
Evanek was pleased with his team’s at bats.
“Our guys hit the ball well,” he said. “We know this is a good team, with a good pitcher. Our guys really showed up to hit tonight. They did some good things at the plate.”
Six Tigers got hits while only three struck out.
Cobe Whitmore and Stoughton shared pitching duties for Tioga. Whitmore started and pitched 3 1/3 innings, allowing five hits and striking out one. Stoughton allowed three hits and struck out one.
The loss ends Tioga’s season.
Evanek credited his team for a good year.
“They were a fun group to be around,” he said. “There never was one day where you didn’t want to come to practice or a game.”
