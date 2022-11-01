Milton — The Athens boys soccer team met Selinsgrove for a District IV semifinal game in Milton on Saturday. Selinsgrove is the top seed and proved deserving of the spot by beating Athens 7-0.
Selinsgrove put Athens in trouble early. In the third minute, a Seal attack garnered a penalty in the box. Colin Findlay took the penalty kick and blasted it into the net for a quick 1-0 lead.
Nick Ritter added three more goals for Selinsgrove before halftime.
Athens head coach Jake Lezak knew that containing the Selinsgrove attack would be difficult. “We knew that their top three guys were going to be hard to handle for us, hard to run with, and they were. We made a couple of mistakes in the first half that resulted in two goals and the other two, that’s just how good they are.”
Selinsgrove continued to cruise in the second half, adding three more goals.
Selinsgrove’s defense matched its offense. Athens struggled to break through the Seal’s back line. Athens did eventually build some opportunities, but could not finish. The Wildcats only mustered two shots on goal for the game.
Lezak acknowledged his team’s effort against a difficult opponent. “I thought the guys played hard. Selinsgrove is the better team. If they don’t end up as district champs, I’ll be blown away.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.