Wildcats surge late to top Towanda By The Times Jan 12, 2023 57 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Athens’ Chris Mitchell gets a shot off with Grady Flynn’s hand in his face. Matt Patton/Morning Times Athens’ Mason Lister considers his options as Towanda’s Justin Schoonover closes in. ATHENS — In a three-point game heading into the fourth quarter, the Athens Wildcats used an 18-9 fourth to bury the visiting Towanda Black Knights on Wednesday by a score of 64-52.The game was back-and-forth throughout, with seven total lead changes and the momentum shifting each quarter.Towanda got out to the early lead with an 18-12 burst in the first, but Athens fired back with a 20-7 advantage in the second to take a 32-25 lead at the break.Down seven at the break, Towanda pushed back and closed the gap to just three points heading into the fourth and keeping themselves in the game.Logan Lambert and Teagan Irish combined for 16 of their teams' 18 points in the third to shave the score down.But Athens would tighten up on defense and get 11 points from Mason Lister in the fourth to capture the win and pick up a win at home.In the win, Athens was paced by a monstrous outing from Lister, who netted a game-high 29 points and added 16 boards as well.He was all over the floor and recorded seven steals, three assists, and one block in a stat-stuffing night.Chris Mitchell was the next leading scorer as he added nine points and nabbed two steals.Xavier Watson notched five points with three rebounds, Korey Miller added five points, and Lucas Kraft had five points and two steals.Kolsen Keathley scored four points with two steals and two boards, Luke Horton added four points with five rebounds, and Jase Babcock chipped in three points and two assists.Towanda was paced by a balanced attack that had four players reach double-digits, with Irish netting 12 points, Lambert adding 11, and both Grady Flynn and Elias Shrawder each scoring 10.Bailey Poll scored three points, while Justin Schoonover, Jack Wheaton, and Jack Tavini added two points each.Athens now puts their two-game win streak on the line against NP-Mansfield,who currently sits atop the NTL Large School Division with a 10-1 record.The Wildcats will host the Mansfield team on Friday at 7:30 p.m. in a battle between the top two teams in their division.Towanda will look to bounce back on Friday when they host Troy at 7:30 p.m. Stop watching this discussion. 