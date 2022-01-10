CORTLAND – Multiple first-place finishes and personal records were achieved in the Winterfest Invitational at SUNY Cortland over the weekend.
The only individual top-finisher for the Wolverines was freshman Haylie Davenport. Her time of 10:09 in the 1500-meter race walk was good for the best finish in that event, as well as a personal best for Davenport.
Also finishing first for the Wolverines was the 4x400 meter relay team of Harper Minaker, Kendal Shaffer, Allison Barnett, and Kelsey Ward. They were able to work together for a top time of 5:10.03.
Kiley Stillman highlighted those that recorded new personal bests with two of them. The first being in the 55-meter dash with a time of 8.51 seconds. She also had her best performance in the high jump, setting it at four feet four inches.
Allison Barret also had a new best in the 55-meter dash event with a time of 8.33 seconds. Teigan Allen had her best throw in the shot put, tossing it an even 17 feet.
Also with two personal records on the boys side was Hayden Howe. He finished his 55-meter sprint with a time of 8.82 seconds as well as his 300-meter run at 51.01 seconds.
John Price and Gavin Schillmoeller also had new personal records. Price handed in a 300-meter run time of 43.47 seconds, while Schillmoeller finished the 1200-meter run in 3:08.
The Wolverines will be back on the track on Saturday for the final meet of the regular season. They will return to SUNY Cortland for the Section IV classic starting at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.