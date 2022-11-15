It was a first trip to states for three area runners, and all of them ran like polished veterans at the state meet.
Making their state debuts, a pair of SVEC runners each had top-60 finishes at the NYSPHSAA Cross Country Championships on Saturday at Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School, while Waverly’s Elizabeth Vaughn had a top-50 finish.
SVEC’s Jonathan Garrison had a 38th place finish in 18:24.1 in the Class D boys race, while Ayasha Schweiger finished 57th in the girls’ Class D race in 22:24.5.
Vaughn handled the hills well, and brought home a top-50 finish in the Class C Championships with a time of 21:41.7 to take 47th.
“I felt really good, actually,” Vaughn said. “The hills are mostly what I enjoy so that was nice to have a few of those.”
For Vaughn as soon as she was done on Saturday she was already looking forward to the future.
“It was amazing,” she said. “I really am looking forward to the next one hopefully.”
The course was tough for many runners as the rain all day Friday left the course wet and muddy, but that was something Vaughn enjoyed.
“That was al little tricky, but it makes it more fun,” Vaughn said.
Running in her first state meet there were definitely some nerves for Vaughn at the start of the race.
“In the beginning I almost threw up (because) I was a little nervous, but it’s a lot better now after running it,” Vaughn said.
Coming into the race, Vaughn wanted to just run as well as she could — and she accomplished that goal.
“I wanted to do my best and see what I could do, and I did,” Vaughn said.
Now, the Waverly runner is looking forward to trying to get back to states again next year.
“Very excited, really looking forward to it,” she said.
Running on a wet, and muddy, course neither SVEC runner did everything they wanted in the race.
“I could have done better, I think,” Schweiger said. “I think I pushed myself, but I don’t know what I could have done better to get the time I wanted.”
The course was a challenging one for everyone in the field.
“Pretty muddy,” Garrison said. “Definitely tougher than it looks sometimes. It takes a lot out of you.”
While the course is fairly flat, there are also a couple big hills.
“I think probably the hills I’d say, I wasn’t prepared for that,” Garrison said of things that surprised him a bit in his first state meet.
The mud made everything more challenging.
“I had to change my spikes to longer ones to be able to do it with all the mud,” Schweiger said.
States was a bit of a different experience for the two underclassmen, though they have run at big meets in the past.
“It was a little different,” Garrison said. “It was sort of like some of our faster invites like McQuaid. My goal was to go fast with the guys you’d expect to go fast.”
For Schweiger it was an adjustment seeing how fast the state meet can get.
“I think it went fast, really fast,” she said. “It was something to get used to today.”
Being at states was a special experience for both runners.
“It was nice, I liked seeing everyone again,” Schweiger said.
While Garrison had some bigger goals, this is a step toward reaching those goals.
“It feels nice,” he said. “It’s a step to what my end goals are. At least it’s something. I can do a lot better, but it was a good effort.”
