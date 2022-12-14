High School Roundup: Lady Redskins fall to Troy

TROY — The Troy Lady Trojans basketball team used a big first half to top the Sayre Lady Redskins by a count of 45-19 on Tuesday evening.
Troy outscored Sayre 24-9 in the first two quarters to pull away and never looked back.
The Sayre team posted their best quarter of the evening in the fourth with seven points, but it wasn’t enough to dent the big lead as Troy walked away with a win on their home floor.
Troy used a balanced scoring night to grab the win, with seven players contributing to the offensive effort.
Leading the way was Alyssa Parks with a game-high 11 points.
Kailyn Sterling netted nine points and three steals, while Katie Lackey added seven points and Rachel Kingsley scored six points to go with her six rebounds, three steals, and seven steals.
Also for Troy, Ella VanNoy scored six points on two three-pointers and added two boards and two assists, MaKenna Lewis scored five points, and Amber White added one point.
Sayre was paced by Lizzy Shaw, who scored nine points. Meaghan Flynn added six points, and both Kaitlynn Sutton and Rylee Lantz added two points.
Troy’s next contest is at Wyalusing at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, while Sayre will look to get in the win column on Friday at 6 p.m. when they travel to NP-Mansfield.
Wyalusing 45, Sayre 26
WYALUSING — The Sayre Lady Redskins led 10-7 after the opening quarter but it would be all Wyalusing from there as the Lady Rams pulled away for the win on Saturday.
Layla Botts led the way for Wyalusing with 11 points. Olivia Leichliter added nine points, and both Sydney Friedlander and Elana Jennings chipped in five points in the win.
Sayre was led by Kaitlyn Sutton with 10 points.
Lizzy Shaw and Gabby Shaw had six points each for the Lady Redskins.
Edison 51, S-VE 48
SPENCER — The host Lady Panthers got 25 points and 11 rebounds from Abby Bunce but it wouldn’t be enough against Edison on Tuesday night.
Spencer-Van Etten would also get nine points and eight rebounds from Aubrie Kastenhuber in the loss.
Also for S-VE, Raegan Sudnikovich added six points, six boards and one assist, while Marah Cooper had five points, five rebounds and four assists, and Gabby Evans added two points, six rebounds, three assists and one steal.
Boys Basketball
Tioga 70, Odessa-Montour 23
ODESSA — The Tioga boys basketball team picked up their second win of the 2022 season in a dominating 70-23 win propelled by a 27-point outing from Evan Sickler.
Tioga led wire-to-wire and used a 27-point burst in the first quarter to bury O-M early.
Sickler was the driving force in their first-quarter dominance as he netted 15 points and knocked down three triples.
Also with a big first was Ethan Perry, who knocked down two threes and scored eight points.
Defensively, the Tigers clamped down in the first half and allowed just five points to go into the break 43-5.
With the game well in hand, Tioga eased off the gas in the second half but still outscored their opponent 27-18 to close things out.
Tioga had four players reach double-digits, with Sickler headlining the group with 27 points and hitting five three-pointers.
Perry knocked down three triples on his way to 13 points, Valentino Guile-Vought added 10 points, and Ethan Mandmesser scored 11.
Gavin Fisher also scored nine points in another big showing for the Tigers.
Tioga is back on the floor on Friday when they look to continue their undefeated start with a home game against Newfield at 7 p.m.
Athens 72, Norwich 47
JOHNSON CITY — The Athens Wildcats rebounded from Friday night’s loss to Johnson City with a 72-47 win over Norwich in the consolation round of the Johnson City Tip-Off Tournament on Saturday.
Mason Lister earned an All-Tournament team selection with another big performance on Saturday morning. The senior finished with 29 points on a perfect 11 of 11 shooting from the field. He also made all six of his foul shots and added eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block.
Xavier Watson had 13 points, six rebounds and one block for the Wildcats, who also got eight points each from Luke Horton and Kolsen Keathley.
Horton added six rebounds and Keathley hauled in five boards in the victory.
Also for Athens, Chris Mitchell added four points and seven rebounds, while Korey Miller and Lucas Kraft both had four points and Jase Babcock had two points.
Bowling
Waverly sweeps ND
The Waverly boys and girls bowling team swept host Notre Dame on Tuesday.
In the boys match, the Wolverines beat the Crusaders 869-587, 994-638 and 959-711 for a total pinfall win of 2,822 to 1,936.
Senior Zach Vanderpool led Waverly (13-3) with a 655 series, which was powered by high games of 247 and 237.
Ashton Pritchard finished with a 578 series and Trenton Sindoni had a high game of 220 as he rolled a 567 series.
Also for Waverly, Derek Johnson added a 536 series, while Michael Cole had a 478 and Carter Hayes chipped in a 474.
Notre Dame was led by Conner Ryan with a 525 series.
On the girls side of things, the Lady Wolverines improved to 16-0 as they beat ND 758-574, 815-590 and 751-667 for a total pinfall win of 2,324 to 1,831.
Shantilly Decker led the Lady Wolverines with a 551 series. Rachel Houseknecht had a 546 series and Victoria Houseknecht added a 525.
Karis Hayes had a 392 for Waverly, which got a 310 series from Emily Houseknecht.
Jade Nordin led Notre Dame with a 451 series.
Waverly will visit Lansing on Thursday.
Tioga sweeps O-M
WATKINS GLEN — The Tigers cruised to a pair of 4-0 wins over host Odessa-Montour on Thursday at Harborside Lanes in Watkins Glen.
Gage Cain led the Tioga boys (13-7) with a 522 series.
Frank Chapman added a 493 series, while Brad Webb fired a 478 series and Nick Slater shot a 434 series.
Also for Tioga, Kameron Joyce chipped in a 310 series and Nate Hulbert had a 234.
For the girls, Caroline Chapman led Tioga with a 498 series, while Chloe Gillette added a 489 in the sweep.
Kelsey Heimlich finished with a 377 for Tioga, which got a 356 series from BobbiJo Tarbox and Alicia Bennett added a 340. Jamie Card rounded out the scoring for the Lady Tigers with a 316 series.
Tioga will host Edison on Thursday.
