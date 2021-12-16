ATHENS — Athens’ cross country teams had a number of runners with strong seasons. As a result, four Wildcats boys were named to Northern Tier League All-Star teams. Two Lady Wildcats runners also made the first team list — both in first team — including the Runner of the Year.
Athens’ Sara Bronson took home the NTL’s Runner of the Year award after a season that sent her to states.
She is joined on the first team by sister Emma Bronson.
Rounding out the NTL girls first-team All-Stars are Wyalusing’s Kayla Beebe and Kassandra Kerin; Northeast Bradford’s Lilah Hughes, Gracelyn Laudermilch and Melanie Shumway; Marisa Wise of Towanda; and Troy’s Alyssa Parks.
The girls second team is comprised of Wellsboro’s Havanah Simcox and Madeline Gage; Troy’s Julia Colton, Rachel Kingsley and Isis Lyon; Wyalusing’s Laina Beebe; Taylor Brennan of Towanda; Mansfield’s Addison Farrer; and Amelia Kapr of Northeast Bradford.
Turning to the boys where Mansfield’s Noah Shedden was the NTL’s Runner of the Year, Athens placed Matt Gorsline and Kyle Anthony on the first team.
Joining the Athens duo are Cowanesque Valley’s Kristian Mizdial, Owen Cummings and Nathanial Welch; Northeast Bradford’s Creed Dewing; and Zion Laudermilch of Wyalusing.
Athens also had a pair of second-team All-Stars in Ethan Denlinger and Carter Lewis.
Joining them on the second squad are Wyalusing’s Eleazar Laudermilch and Jeremy Clouser; Troy’s Lance Heasley and Seth Seymour; Towanda’s Luke Tavani, Eric McGee and Nate Spencer; and Ryan Jones of Northeast Bradford.
