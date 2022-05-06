TIOGA CENTER — Tioga plated six runs in the second inning to take control and added four in the sixth to end it in a 14-8 win over Groton on Thursday. The Tigers then added a forfeit as Groton had a National Honor Society banquet and wouldn’t have enough players to play the second game of a planned five-inning doubleheader.
The end result of getting the two wins made Tioga the 2022 IAC Small School South division champions. The IAC tiebreaker says that if two teams should tie for the division title, the team that won their three-game head-to-head series would be the champion. Tioga has a one-game lead over Edison with one game to play and won the series 2-1. No other team can catch the Tigers so the title is clinched.
The Tigers will play Union Springs for the overall small school league championship on Friday, time and location TBA.
On Thursday, each team scored twice in the first inning. After Casey Stoughton set the Indians down in order in the top of the second the Tigers got busy on offense. With one out, Logan Roberts and Gavin Godfrey walked, then Shea Bailey delivered an RBI single to right. Bailey stole second and Godfrey scored on an error on the play. In the end, the error didn’t matter because Stoughton ripped a triple to center and Bailey scored for a 5-2 Tioga lead.
Stoughton took advantage of an opportunity to take home plate and Drew Macumber walked to restart the rally. Ethan Perry doubled to put two runners in scoring position and both scored on an error off the bat of Karson SIndoni two batters later.
Groton outscored Tioga 3-2 over the next three innings but still trailed 10-5 after five innings.
The Indians refused to give in, scoring three times in the top of the sixth. After two singles and an error loaded the bases, Austin Hunt connected for a two-run single and the third run of the inning was a steal of home.
Leading just 10-8, Tioga’s offense got after it again in the bottom of the sixth — and as it turned out last — inning of the game. Perry’s opening salvo was a triple to center. Max Dydynski came through with an RBI base knock and Sindoni singled. After an out, Roberts walked to load the bases for Godfrey who added an RBI single. Bailey then brought two more home in a base hit to close out the scoring.
Perry finished with a single, double, a triple and four runs; and Bailey had three singles, three RBI and a run.
In aaddition to Stoughton’s triple, RBI and run, Tioga got a single and two runs from Sindoni and Roberts; a single, RBI and run from both Godfrey and Dydynski; an RBI from Josh Reis; a base hit from Isaac Peterson and two runs from Macumber.
Stoughton started on the hill foir Tioga, allowing four unearned runs on four hits and two walks. He fanned three in 3 2/3 innings. Macumber finished up, giving up four runs with just one earned, on five hits and a walk. He struck out three in 2 1/3 innings.
Hunt led Groton with two singles, a triple, five RBI and a run. Ben Dematteo had two hits and two runs; Gaige Goodsell added a double and RBI; and Jeter Neff had a single and three runs.
Tioga is slated to travel to Groton today for the third game of their league series.
