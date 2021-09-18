Sayre volleyball tops Troy
SAYRE — It took a little time but Sayre’s volleyball team put a notch in the win column, downing Troy 3-1 Thursday evening.
Sayre won the first set 25-23 before dropping the second 25-21.
The Lady Redskins rebounded well from the loss to win the third set 25-21 and the fourth 25-22.
Maddison Belles was strong at the net with four blocks and three kills, adding six aces and five digs. Gabby Shaw packaged three aces, three kills, four digs and two blocks; and Rachel Vandermark ended the night with nine assists, seven digs and three aces.
Also for Sayre, Makenna Garrison had 14 digs and three kills; Emma Smith added six assists and three digs; Carlee McCutcheon finishjed the night with four kills and two digs; and Lillana Smith contributed five digs and two aces.
Sayre (1-3) will visit Athens (1-2) at 7:15 on Tuesday.
———
Athens routs Galeton
GALETON — Nate Quinn and Korey Miller each netted hat tricks Thursday as Athens rolled to an 8-0 win over Galeton on the road.
Miller struck first for Athens and Quinn followed shortly thereafter with the assist of Dan Horton.
Just over a minute later, Horton fed Quinn again for a 3-0 Athens lead and the rout was on.
Quinn made his a one-half hat trick with another goal off a Horton assist with 22:28 still remaining in the opening half.
Miller connected again and Mason Hughey got in on the fray for a 6-0 halftime lead.
Miller completed his hat trick early in the second half and Hughey got his second of the game to close out the scoring.
Athens fired off 16 shots to just one for Galeton. The host Tigers took the game’s lone corner kick.
Athens (3-3) will host Wellsboro (2-1-2) at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
———
Waverly falls to Trumansburg
It was a valiant effort, but Waverky couldn’t hold back the Blue Raiders, falling 4-1 Thursday on the road.
Trumansburg scored early on a Nico Potenza goal but, due to a stellar 18 save effort by Waverly keeper Cameron McIsaac, that 1-0 lead lasted well into the second half.
The undefeated Blue Raiders were then kept off the scoreboard for over 60 game minutes. When the dam broke, though, Nick Angulo and Kugler Coffin scored in rapid succession.
Waverly got on the board in the 70th minute when Griff Schillmoeller scored with a Brennan Traub assist to cut Trumansburg’s lea to 3-1.
Any thoughts of a comeback faded quickly, though, as Potenza scored a few minutes later to set the final tally.
The Blue Raiders (5-0) touched off 22 shots to four for Waverly and held a 7-0 advantage in corner kicks.
Waverly, 3-2, will head to Candor at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday to take on Spencer-Van Etten/Candor.
———
Athens rolls over NP/M
MANSFIELD — Athens got hat tricks from Ally Thoman and Addy Wheeler on the way to an 8-0 NTL girls soccer win on Thursday.
Wheeler got Athens on the board early, redirecting a corner kick from Hannah Walker — who had six assists in the game — into the net for her first varsity goal.
Walker took care of business herself soon after and put Athens up 2-0.
Thoman got her first later in the first half, again with a Walker assist, and Taylor Fisher added her first varsity goal on a penalty kick to make it 4-0 at the half.
Wheeler netted the first two goals of the second half, and with her hat trick in the books, Thoman did likewise. Walker assisted on all four goals.
Athens took 19 shots and four corner kicks to two and two, respectively, for North Penn/Mansfield.
Athens will open the Balwinsville Tournament on Saturday against Fayetteville-Manlius.
