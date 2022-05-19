No matter what sport or what state, there is currently an extreme shortage of officials — and it’s really not a secret why that is.
Why in the world would anyone want to take the abuse for little or no money?
Whether it’s Little League baseball or high school football, the number of umpires or officials has plummeted over the years. We have seen it here in the Northern Tier League for high school sports, and I know I have seen Facebook posts on an almost daily basis from local Little Leagues asking people to come out and umpire a game.
Now, this column was not prompted by an incident here in the Valley area. It was a video that caught my attention on Twitter. It was of a young umpire, probably in his early 20s, quitting in the middle of a game because of the abuse he was taking from parents.
This looked to be a regular season Little League game between probably 11-and-12 year olds. Let me repeat that — a REGULAR SEASON GAME BETWEEN 11-AND-12 YEAR OLDS!
And this umpire, like I said, looked like a young man who probably played in that same league years earlier who was just looking to give back to his community.
Why did he deserve to be berated by parents while he was just trying to help out and do his best behind the plate?
If your answer to that question was something other than he didn’t deserve it, then you are part of the problem.
If your answer was something other than he didn’t deserve it, then this is directed right at you:
Don’t try to relive your childhood or chase YOUR dream through your son or daughter.
Let your kids pave their own path and enjoy every single second of it.
With that said, you should also enjoy every second of it because you know it will go by way too fast. But it should be from the sidelines and by supporting your child and celebrating their successes.
Finally, and most importantly, please remember youth sports — whether it’s Little League or high school — are not about YOU. It’s about THE KIDS!
At least that’s how it should be.
Pat McDonald can be reached at (570) 888-9643 ext. 228 or editor@morning-times.com. Follow Managing Editor Pat McDonald on Twitter @PatMcDonaldMT.
