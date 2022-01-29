BEDFORD — Athens has four wrestlers in the championship semifinals off the Thomas Chevrolet Tournament today and three more alive in wrestlebacks.
All of that success has the Wildcats in fourth in the 30-team tourney with 79.5 points.
Chestnut Ridge, with nine still alive in the championship semis had all but locked up the tourney title with 132 points. Beth Center a distant second with 82 points. Burrell is third with 81 points and Greenville rounds out the top five with 78.5 points.
Gavin Bradley is one of the four moving on to the semis. Bradley, at 120, only won his prelim 2-0, but then pinned his man in the quarterfinals at the end of the first period. Seeded second, Bradley will take on Chestnut Ridge’s third-seeded Ross Dull in today’s semis.
At 132, third-seeded Kaden Setzer advanced to the semis with a 4-1 win in the prelims and a 6-4 win in the quarters. He’ll take on second seeded Kyle McCollum from Beth Center in the semis.
Seeded second at 138, Jake Courtney has advanced to today’s semis. He won his prelim 11-1 and added a 2-0 win in the quarters. Courtney will wrestle third seeded Chad Weist from Tussey Mountain in today’s semifinal round.
The last Athens wrestler to punch his ticket to the semis was Karter Rude at 152. Rude won his prelim 2-0, then rolled to a 12-0 win in the quarters. Seeded third, he’ll face off against Chestnut Ridge’s second-seeded Jack Moyer in the semis.
Athens’ three heavyweights are all alive in the fourth round of wrestlebacks today. At 189, Colin Rosh went 3-1 Friday and will wrestle Chestnut Ridge’s Nick Presnell this morning.
Caleb Nason was 2-1 at 215 and will take on Alex Crist of Chestnut Ridge this morning.
Josh Nittinger weent 3-1 Friday and will take on Milton’s Paul Rohland this morning.
