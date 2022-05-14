WYALUSING — The Sayre and Wyalusing baseball teams squared off in a game that may very likely determine the top seed in the District IV Class AA Playoffs on Friday, and the Rams came out on top with a 2-0 win.
Trehnon Hugo led off the first inning with a single and made his way around the bases before stealing home. Sayre got runners to second and third with nobody out in the second inning, but Wyalusing pitcher Blake Morningstar struck out the next three batters to end the threat.
Three straight singles loaded the bases for Wyalusing in the bottom of the fourth, and CJ Carr hit a sacrifice fly — on a diving catch by Sayre’s David Northrup — to score Bob English and make the score 2-0.
However, the umpire ruled that the runner at second base did not tag up and was called out.
Zack Garrity hit a leadoff double and advanced to third on the throw to start the fifth, and a pair of walks loaded the bases for Sayre with two out, but Morningstar once again escaped the jam.
“We had a lot of guys on early in the game. We had a lot of baserunners, we just didn’t come up with the big hit,” Sayre coach Jamie VanDuzer said. “Kudos to Morningstar. He pitched well and got himself out of some jams.”
Morningstar allowed three hits and no runs, while striking out 11 batters in the game.
Kannon VanDuzer pitched for Sayre, and had a solid showing against a good Rams team. He allowed six hits and two runs, and struck out six.
“It was a well played game,” Wyalusong coach Nick Vanderpool said. “(Kannon) VanDuzer pitched really well for them, and Blake got out of some huge jams. It’s probably the wildest game he’s had.”
When Morningstar maxed out his pitch count, freshman Hunter House came in to get the five-out save for the Rams, and continued to shut down the Sayre offense.
He retired five of the six batters he faced, walking one and fanning two.
Sayre — along with Wyalusing — now has two losses on the year, but Friday’s defeat was nothing to hang their heads over, Coach VanDuzer said.
“They battled and nobody quit,” he said. “Even though we lost, I think we got a lot better today.”
Two games remain on Sayre’s regular season schedule, beginning with a game on Sunday against Athens at PNC Field in Moosic. Coach VanDuzer said the focus is on that game, and nothing too far ahead.
“Our message right now is Athens,” he said. “We’re going to focus on beating Athens. Their pitching staff has come around quite a bit. We have to come ready to play.”
Athens 2, Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour 1
ATHENS — Host Athens and visiting Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour played the first five innings. It wasn’t just scoring that was in short supply — through five innings, each team only had three baserunners.
Then the game broke in the sixth with each team scoring its run total for the game.
The Senecas’ Dom Fazzary rocked a sacrifice fly to right to score Dan Lewis and send Lewis home on the tag.
Athens had its turn in the bottom of the inning.
Karter Rude opened the inning with a base hit and raced all the way to third on an error.Caleb Nichols followed with an RBI single. Nichols put himself in scoring position by stealing second. Two batters later, Lucas Kraft came up big with an RBI single. Kraft went all the way to third as WG/O-M tried to prevent the run but was left stranded at third.
Ben Heichel laced a one-out double in the top of the seventh, but Kraft, who went the distance on the mound for Athens, struck out the next two batters to step to the plate to leave Brad Gillis — who came in to run for Heichel — stranded at third.
Kraft finished with five hits, one walk and one earned run allowed and fanned 10.
Athens finished with four hits, all singles. Nichols had two with a run and an RBI; Rude had a hit and a run; and Kraft had a hit and an RBI.
Five different batters had hits for Watkins Glen/Odessa-Montour and four of those were doubles.
Lewis, who scored the run, had one of the doubles. The others were stroked by Pastore, Cayden Confer and Heichel. Alex Holmes had a single.
