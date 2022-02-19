When you head into the postseason of your senior year the next match could always be your last. Whether it’s in the sectional tournament or at states in Hershey, the end of your high school career is near.
For Troy seniors Seth Seymour and Jayden Renzo the goal is to prolong their high school wrestling days as long as possible.
“I’m just trying to go as far as I can. It’s my senior year and I’m going to make one last run and see how far I can go,” Seymour said.
Seymour is 22-8 on the season and will be the No. 2 seed at 132 pounds at today’s sectional tournament. Sitting on the other side of the bracket is Athens standout Kaden Setzer, who is 26-4 on the year.
“I’ve just been working hard in the mat room and just trying to push as hard as I can,” said Seymour. “This Saturday I just want to make it back to the finals and see where we can go.”
Seymour said that having a full wrestling room has helped him improve on the mat.
“It feels good to actually have more kids this year and to come out and get more practice partners and get more looks,” he said.
For Renzo, a tough 152-pound bracket awaits as he will be the third seed behind No. 1 Bailey Ferguson of Canton and No. 2 Karter Rude of Athens.
“It’s going to be pretty good. There’s going to be a couple good kids there, but we should be able to make it out,” Renzo said.
Renzo, who said his goal it to get to the finals today, believes that his confidence this year is the biggest difference.
“Confidence. I think before I was too scared to do anything and now that I’ve done it, I’m getting confidence in myself,” he said.
Renzo is hoping to make some noise this postseason and beat his previous best season which saw him qualify for districts in 2020.
“It would be huge,” Renzo said of making a deep postseason run. “That’s my goal ... (get) as far as I can ... I think I’ve got a pretty good shot at going far honestly.”
Renzo credits Troy coach Brandon Spiak with pushing him and all the Trojans to reach their potential.
“I love it. He’s got a certain thing to him where he pushes you — there’s some people who can’t handle it but for people that can it’s awesome. (He) pushes us to be better, work harder, go farther,” Renzo said.
While Spiak is the leader of the Troy team, Renzo and Seymour are counted on to be mentors to the younger Trojans.
“It’s nice having people look up to you ... and (have them know) we’re here to actually help them and make them better,” Renzo said.
Spiak believes his squad is ready to go this weekend — especially since the Trojans have been off from actual competition for a month.
“I think we’re ready. It’s tough having these two, three weeks off since our last match,” said Spiak, who noted that there was a balancing act between tough practices and keeping his team’s spirits up.
“Last week it was about a 75/25 split,” he continued. “We took it pretty hard but then we also had some fun just to keep them here, keep them in good minds. We don’t want to kill them for two-and-a-half weeks before postseason. We talk constantly about how important this weekend is, how it could be the end for some.”
Spiak knows how important these next few weeks are for all wrestlers, but especially for his seniors.
“The toughest part is not knowing (when the end will come),” Spiak said. “You can only control what we can control and everything else will fall into place. These guys are ready to go and itching to go. They are ready to be done practicing and just on the mats.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.