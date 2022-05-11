TRUMANSBURG — Trumansburg’s golf team played two on Tuesday — and fell in both.
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor and Tioga made the trip north to take on the Blue Raiders. SVEC won 160-186 and Tioga took a 178-186 decision. The Eagles improve to 9-0 on the season and Tioga now stands at 6-1.
Jacob Banks a and Taylor Brock had the best two scores of the day with Banks shooting a 2-over-par 38 and Brock shooting a 39. The difference? Banks shot a birdie 3 on the 14th hole.
Also scoring for SVEC were Tyler Greeno with a 41 that included a birdie 3 on 18 and Noah Banks, who had a birdie 2 on 15.
“Jacob is really hitting the ball well,” said Eagles’ Coach Joe Darrow. “Noah Banks turned it around today after a tough few matches last week, he played much better today.”
Also starting for SVEC were Nathan Gillette, who shot a 43, and Addison Young, who had a 46.
Tioga was led by the tandem of Tyler Roe and Evan Sickler, with each carding a 43. Levi Bellis and James Luther each shot 46.
Also starting for Tioga were Brandon Rafferty with a 49 and Ben Davis with a 54.
Nico Potenza shot a 42 for Trumansburg. Jack Sherry had a 43, Luke Hunter carded a 44 and Jack Linskens scored with a 57.
Also starting for Trumansburg (2-5) were Taylor Hemenway, who had a 59, and Ashlynn Smith, who shot a 60.
SVEC is slated to host Odessa-Montour on Thursday with Tioga visiting Watkins Glen.
Waverly 188, Odessa-Montour 222
ODESSA — Odessa-Montour’s David Patterson took home medalist honors with a 44, but Waverly’s depth was too much to overcome.
Jack Knight led four Wolverines in the 40s with a 45. Davis Croft carded a 47 with Matt Atanasoff and Declan Murphy shooting 48s.
Also starting for Waverly were Joey Bernatavitz and Evan Davies, who shot a 50 and a 51, respectively.
Benson Patterson added a 46 for O-M with Jacob Shaul and Aiden Vogel shooting matching 62s.
Also starting for O-M were Wes Wade and Turin Pound, each with a 69.
Waverly, 3-5 on the season, will host Trumansburg on Thursday.
Girls Golf
Waverly 228, Lansing 230, Watkins Glen 321
WATKINS GLEN — Waverly’s girls golf team met IAC members Lansing and Watkins Glen Tuesday, topping both.
Waverly won the day with a 228, Lansing had a 230 and Watkins Glen finished with a 321 on its home course.
Lansing’s Hailey Baughan was medalist with a 46, but Waverly had just a little more in the tank on this day.
Breanne Robinson led Waverly with a 49. Also scoring for the Wolverines were Lauryn DeLill with a 58, Maddy Farnham with a 59 and Addison Hunt with a 62.
Sophia Sileo also started for Waverly, shooting a 63.
Also scoring for Lansing were Kennedy Snyder with a 55, McKenna Syer with a 64 and Zoey Ivery with a 65.
Watkins Glen was led by Yi Ji’s 70. Also scoring for the Senecas were Haley Tuttle with an 81 and, with 85 each, Aubrey Klemann and Mischa Sarte-Taber.
Waverly is slated to play Lansing and Johnson City on Friday at Corning Country Club.
