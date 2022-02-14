Waverly boys, Union Springs/Port Byton girls win IAC titles

WAVERLY — The host Waverly boys posted three of the top four scores on the day Saturday to claim the Interscholastic Athletic Conference boys bowling champonship.
For the ladies, US/PB did Waverly one better, posting the three best scores to run away with that title.
Waverly’s guys, led by Zach Vanderpool’s tournament best 712, had games of 1,030, 1,049 and 997 for a total of 3,076. Waverly was the only team to top 3,000 pins and won by 142 over second-place S-VE/Candor. The Eagles had the day’s second-best single game with a 1,045 that followed a 970 and a 919.
Groton was third with a 2,834 after opening with a 976 and Tioga rebounded from a shaky opener of 909 to post scores of 966 and 955 for a 2,826.
Edison rounded out the top five with a 2,733, with US/PB (3,2785); Lansing (2,674); Newark Valley (2,618); Notre Dame (2,395); and Odessa-Montour (2,299) rounding out the top 10.
On the ladies’ side, Union Springs/Port Byron dominated, finishing with a 2,877 on games of 983, 943 and 951.
Second-place SVEC was well back with games of 841, 880 and 833 for a team total of 2,554, and Waverly took third with a total of 2,636 after posting games of 743, 844 and 776.
Watkins Glen had a 2,344 for fourth and Odessa-Montour was fifth with a 2,273.
Rounding out the top 10 were Notre Dame, sixth with a 2,146; Tioga, seventh with a 2,132; Groton, eighth with a 2,057; Newark Valley, with with a 1,903; and Lansing, 10th with a 1,708.
Waverly, Tioga and SVEC will all be participating in the Class Sectionals this weekend at Vestal’s Midway Lanes. The ladies will bowl on Friday and the boys will go Saturday. The tournaments begin at 9 a.m. both days.
