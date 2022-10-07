WAVERLY — The Waverly girls swim team picked up another win on Thursday as they topped Lansing 104-76.
Waverly would win eight of the 11 events on the night, with Mira Kittle winning two individual events and two team events.
Her individual wins included the 100-yard butterfly (1:11.37) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:03.72).
Sophia DeSisiti would also claim two individual wins and one team event on the night.
She took home a first place finish in the 200-yard freestyle (2:12.45) and in the 100-yard freestyle (1:00.18).
Also with individual wins on the day were Sophia Lee — who took first in the 50-yard freestyle with a personal best time of 28.20 — and Josie VanDyke, who took first in diving with a score of 170.45.
Waverly grabbed two team wins with Kittle, Lauryn Welles, Lee, and Elizabeth Robinson winning the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:10.95.
The team of Kittle, Welles, Lee, and Desisti would also grab a win in the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:51.18.
Waverly would also get personal best performances from Isabella Root in the 200-yard freestyle (3:11.87), Sophie Williams in the 200-yard individual medley (3:28.38), Kennedy Cole in the 200-yard individual medley (3:41.82), Abbey Knolles in the 50-yard freestyle (32.24), and Pauleena Neri in the 50-yard freestyle (36.54) and the 100-yard breaststroke (2:10.73).
Lee also had a personal best in the 100-yard freestyle (1:05.00), while Kennedy Cole also had her personal best in the event with a time of 1:26.16.
Emma Vanderhoof set a personal best in the 500-yard freestyle (6:44.75), as well as Sophie Williams with a time of 7:34.70.
Sydney Rosenbloom had her best day in the 100-yard backstroke (1:29.14), and in the 100-yard breaststroke Vada Harmon had her personal best as well with a time of 1:55.44.
Waverly will be back in the water on Saturday at the Maine-Endwell Invitational.
