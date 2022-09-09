Waverly Cross Country By RYAN SHARP Associate Editor Sep 9, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Waverly’s Harper Minaker sprints toward the finish line at Section 4 Cross Country Championships. Ryan Sharp/Morning Times Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WAVERLY — For the first time in several years, Waverly cross country will send out a scoring girls team.They only have the five runners required to score, but according to coach Nate Culver, it is a hard-working group.“It’s a small group, but they’re really enjoying it and we’ll see what happens throughout the season,” Culver said. Sophomore Harper Minaker leads the pack for the Lady Wolverines as she looks to return to the NYSPHSAA State Championships again this season.“Harper is back with lots of experience,” Culver said. “Liz Vaughn is up there, she put in a lot of work in the summer.”Haylie Davenport is a newcomer to the squad. A former soccer player, she has shifted her focus to race walking during the indoor track season. "She's looking to work on her race walking for indoor track," Culver said. "She was only one spot off from making it to the state meet last year in her first try at it."Mackenzie Chamberlain and Ally Barrett round out the team, which Culver noted is a tight-knit group."They are the closest group you could possibly think of," he said. "All of them together, they make a really close pack and (our first meet) proved how much they all want to work for each other."Braylon Dekay is the lone boy running for Waverly this season."He's really enjoying it," Culver said. "We're just working out the kinks." 