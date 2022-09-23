Sickler emerges as weapon in all three phases for Tigers

The Tioga football team has put together a dominant run in recent years — and RUN is the keyword in that statement.
The Tigers have been a run-heavy team during this stretch, led by the likes of All-State running back Emmett Wood, who powered Tioga to a state title a year ago. Wood and Co. ran for over 4,000 yards in that championship season.
While QB Caden Bellis also threw for over 1,000 yards, the Tigers were most definitely a run-first squad in 2021.
Now, Wood is off running the ball at SUNY Morrisville and the Tigers needed new weapons to step forward to fill the void — and there was no shortage of standouts waiting in the wings.
One of those players was junior wide receiver/cornerback Evan Sickler.
Sickler was a starter at both positions last year, but his role — especially on offense — has grown quite a bit during the first three games of this season.
The junior receiver has caught a team-high 10 passes for 114 yards and one touchdown. Sickler has also scored on his only carry of the year — a 34-yard TD scamper — and put up 164 return yards in the first three weeks.
“He’s a very talented athlete. He hasn’t played a whole lot of football, but between last year and this year, he’s just really picked up a great feel for the game and he makes a lot of things happen in many different spots,” Tioga coach Nick Aiello said of Sickler. “Whether he’s at receiver, a returner for us, working him in the backfield here and there, and then even on defense, he brings a lot to the table. He just continues to work hard and gets better as a football player.”
Sickler is part of a dangerous duo on the outside with junior WR Valentino Rossi (5 catches for 104 yards and 1 TD) on the other side of the field.
“It feels great,” Sickler said of having a larger role in the Tigers’ offense. “Especially with Valentino on the other side. We can really spread the field and we can still run the ball just as well with Drew Macumber.”
Aiello is thrilled to have so many weapons at his disposal this season.
“That’s part of what we’re trying to put together on offense, utilizing those two guys (Rossi and Sickler) and add to that mix Karson Sindoni and Ousmane (Duncanson) and there are a couple more guys we can send out in terms of trying to spread the ball around,” Aiello said.
The passing game, which has produced 324 yards and three scores in three lopsided wins, is once again led by Bellis at QB. The junior has completed 23 of 39 passes, with more than half going to Sickler and Rossi.
“We’ve been friends since the day I moved to Tioga and he’s just always been there for me,” Sickler said of Bellis. “He always looks for me on the field.”
With the Tigers dominating each of their first three opponents — they have outscored the opposition by a 136-33 margin — the offense has run the ball quite a bit with big leads.
Macumber leads the way on the ground with 200 yards and five touchdowns and Ousmane Duncanson has added 162 yards and five TDs.
While the rushing attack has been featured a lot in the three lopsided wins, they have put enough of their passing attack on tape to show future opponents that they need to worry about both facets of their offense.
“It’s definitely more balanced. Last year we had Emmett so we did run the ball a lot. But this year, we’re kind of spreading it out and it’s kind of 50-50 right now,” Sickler said.
Aiello said the goal is to have a more balanced approach this season, but with the blowout wins it hasn’t been crucial to this point. However, the longtime Tioga coach knows that will change at some point this season.
“It’s still pretty early. I have a feeling that once we get into big games we’ll see how important that balance is,” Aiello said. “We’re just working to have that balance. It’s nice to have kind of a variety of different playmakers to try to get the ball to and they all kind of bring something a little different to the table. (We have been) talking to the kids about creating more explosive plays but also that ability to grind out drives. Any time we can use everybody, it’s definitely going to help us.”
Sickler is not only a weapon on offense, the defensive back has already picked off three passes this season. The junior praised the Tigers’ front seven for making life a little easier for the Tioga secondary.
“It’s great when the linemen and (linebackers) get in there and pressure the quarterback because they start scrambling and don’t really know what to do and (we) read the quarterback,” Sickler said. “Most of the quarterbacks don’t really look off, they look exactly where they’re throwing it so you can really just read it.”
Sickler said another thing that has helped him get better on both sides of the ball is getting to go one-on-one with Rossi in practice, day in and day out.
“We are matched up with each other always (in practice), so we give each other good looks and it’s really helpful,” he said.
Sickler and the Tigers are currently 3-0 and ranked No. 1 in New York state’s Class D, but they understand that they will be getting every team’s best shot this year.
“Coach always tells us the target on our back is really big, so we just (look to) go 1-0 every week, that’s our mindset,” Sickler said. “He tells us that every single week and we kind of just take it all in and don’t worry about the next couple of games. We just worry about the game coming up.”
Sickler said the key to staying on track and achieving their goals is just staying focused.
“We know the target is big and everyone is looking to beat us, so we just have to stay focused and don’t get down on ourselves — even in tough situations,” he said. “We want to win the state championship again, but we know that it takes a lot (of work) and it’s not as easy as it sounds. You have to go 1-0 every week and get better and better every single day.”
