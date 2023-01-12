First annual Southern Tier Memorial wrestling tournament kicks off Friday

ELMIRA — Wrestlers from across New York, Pennsylvania and Florida will converge on Elmira's First Arena this weekend for the first annual Southern Tier Memorial tournament.
The inaugural event is a merger of several memorial tournaments as it will bring together the Horsehead's Mark Stephens Classic, Waverly's Jim McCloe Memorial Tournament and Tioga's Sgt. Justin Rogers Memorial Tournament. The new tournament will also honor former Elmira Southside state champion Jeff Reese.
The field will consist of Section IV teams Tioga, Waverly, Horseheads, Corning, Elmira, BGAH, Dryden, Johnson City, Sidney, SVEC, Edison, Union-Endicott and Vestal.
Other New York teams that will be competing are Addison, Auburn, Copenhagen, Longwood, South Seneca, St. Anthony’s, Sherburne-Earlville, Totenville-A and Totenville-B.
Coming in from Pennsylvania are Sayre, Milton, North Penn-Liberty and Williamson from District IV, as well as Bellefonte Area and Wyoming Area.
St. Thomas Aquinas and Lake Highland Prep will make the trip from Florida.
"When the major schools that are at play here came together to put this on — Horseheads, Tioga and Waverly — we thought anywhere between 18 to 22 teams would be a great first year. We had no idea that this would grow to be right around 30 teams, and high level teams at that. It's definitely off to a great start and we want to look to build from here," said Waverly coach and tournament director Devan Witman.
The boys field will feature a ton of talent with the likes of two-time Pennsylvania state champion Jaden Pepe and his Wyoming Area teammate and nationally-ranked wrestler Anthony Evanitsky as well as Florida standouts Eligh Rivera and Claudio Torres set to compete.
According to Witman, the 152-pound bracket should be fun to watch.
"That's going to be a big one because (you have Evanitsky), Lake Highland Prep has Claudio Torez who is a big name in the Prep scene, and you also have Donovan Smith (formerly of Tioga and now with Elmira) who took second in states last year. That's a solid weight class," Witman said.
The Waverly coach also pointed to the 138-pound bracket as another one to keep your eye on.
"At 138, of course, (you have) Jaden Pepe coming in, but also (Lake Highland Prep's) Eligh Rivera, who placed at national preps last year, and (Tioga's) Caden Bellis is one of the stars here in New York," Witman said.
The first-ever Southern Tier Memorial will also have a girls division, which features plenty of talented wrestlers as well.
"Girls are wrestling on Saturday and that has turned out to be a pretty solid tournament. I think our biggest weight class has 10 girls in it — so that's definitely a good turnout for a one-day tournament," Witman said. "We've got some really high quality girls coming in. Obviously Emily Sindoni from Tioga has the number one ranking right now. The 107 pounder from Lake Highland Prep is ranked number two in the nation. We have some pretty solid girls in this tournament as well."
Witman is excited to bring this type of tournament back to the Southern Tier.
"I think our area has needed a tournament like this for a long time. I keep on referring back to the early 2000s where it was the Jeff Reese and that was one of the premier tournaments on the east coast before you had FloNationals, Super 32s and stuff like that," he said. "The Reese tournament was one of the toughest tournaments that combine multiple states into one. When we lost that Reese tournament, some of these other tournaments started to get bigger — the Powerade, the Beast and everything like that. But those aren't benefitting our area."
Witman said it was important for the tournament organizers to create an event that would make the men they are honoring proud.
"We really wanted to create a wrestling tournament to honor the great contributors of our sport through our separate tournaments into one outstanding tournament that those contributors, coach McCloe, Mark Stephens and Jeff Reese, would want to be a part of," Witman said.
The Waverly coach is also happy to be holding the tournament inside a great venue like First Arena.
"I know the First Arena has been getting some athletic events in there. They've got a hockey team, I think Elmira College has been playing some games there, and hopefully they're ready for this rowdy wrestling crowd to come in there," Witman said. "This crowd is (going) to see some quality wrestling. It's going to be a fun experience to do it inside the First Arena."
Action will being at 10 a.m. on Friday and run until around 6 p.m., according to Witman.
On Saturday, the boys semifinals will begin at 9 a.m. and the finals are expected to take place around 2 p.m. The girls tournament will also be held on Saturday.
There will be a youth tournament held on Sunday at the First Arena.
Ticket prices are $20 per day, but fans can purchase a three-day pass for $30.
For more information visit www.southerntiermemorial.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.