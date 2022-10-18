ELMIRA — The Waverly girls’ swim team placed second in the B division on Saturday at the Elmira Invite where Mira Kittle continued to shine in the water.
Waverly as a team would fall short of Chenango by a score of 395-280.
Kittle would break her school record on Saturday in the 50-meter freestyle, and posted a time of 24.53 which was good enough for a first-place finish.
Kittle now has the 10th-best time for the event in the entire state.
She took another individual victory in the water on Saturday as she claimed first place in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:00.64.
Also with an individual victory on the day was senior Sophia DeSisti who grabbed the top spot in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 57.72.
Waverly wouldn’t get any other event wins on the day, but Emma Vanderhoof (6:54.57) placed third in the 500-yard freestyle; Lauryn Welles (1:28.17) took third in the 100-yard breaststroke; and Kennedy Cole (3:42.12) claimed third in the 200-yard individual medley.
Sophia Lee (27.52) took fourth in the 50-yard freestyle; Josie VanDyke (1:26.59) took fourth in the 100-yard backstroke; and Elizabeth Robinson (2:37.55) captured fourth in the 200-yard freestyle.
In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Waverly would fall short but put up the fifth-best time in program history with a time of 1:47.59 by the team of Kittle, Desisti, Welles, and Lee.
Waverly would also have some strong individual performances with personal bests in the 50-yard freestyle by Brinn Cooney (32.23), Abbey Knolles (31.14), Lauryn Welles (27.98), and Sophia Lee (27.52).
In the 100-yard freestyle event, they would get personal bests from Vada Harmon (1:15.48), Cooney (1:13.54), and Lee (1:03.32).
Sophie Williams (7:29.89) posted a personal best in the 500-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke Isabella Root (1:40.18), and Knolles (1:35.17) both had personal bests as well.
Waverly hits the water again on Saturday at Watkins Glen for the IAC Championships starting at 1:30 p.m.
