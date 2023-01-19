Editor's Note: This story will appear in print on Friday.
ATHENS — It was senior night inside the J.C. Lynch Natatorium in Athens on Wednesday — and the Wildcat swimmers put on a show.
Athens won the boys meet by a score of 93-55 over Towanda, while the Lady Wildcats cruised to a 125-18 win over the Black Knights.
The highlight of the night was a school-record breaking performance by senior Taegan Williams and freshmen Olivia Thompson, Elizabeth Denlinger and Olivia Cheresnowsky.
The Lady Wildcat relay team put together a time of 1:48.44 to break the former school record time of 1:49.46 in the 200 free relay.
Thompson led off the relay with a district qualifying time of 27.74 seconds. Denlinger and Cheresnowsky were next and handed it off to Williams for the final leg.
According to Athens coach Mark Keister, "Taegan anchored the relay with a lifetime best split and everyone in the building knew they were seeing something special. What a great swim to have on senior night."
The Athens team of Evelyn Panek, Elizabeth Denlinger, Cheresnowsky and Thompson won the 200 medley relay in 2:12.22.
Williams won the 200 freestyle in 2:09.57, while Taylar Fisher won the 200 IM in 2:34.15 and the 100 butterfly in 1:10.02.
Elizabeth Denlinger captured the 100 freestyle in 1:01.54, and Williams won the 500 free in 5:43.89.
The girls' 100 back went to Cheresnowsky in 1:09.05, while Denlinger won the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.06.
The Lady Wildcats' 400 free relay team of Kayla Marshall, Elizabeth Talada, MaryRose Bertsch and Macaria Benjamin came home first in 4:24.11.
In the boys meet, Ethan Denlinger won the 200 free in 1:58.01 and Ethan Hicks captured the 200 IM in 2:14.37.
In the 50 free, Athens got a win from Chris DeForest in 23.52 seconds.
Athens' Treyvon Simpson won the boys' diving competition.
DeForest won the 100 butterfly in 1:01.32, while Ethan Denlinger had a winning time of 53.94 seconds in the 100 free and Ethan Hicks was first in the 500 free in 5:16.75.
The Athens team of Joe Blood, Simpson, Denlinger and DeForest won the 200 free relay in 1:52.51.
Hicks, Ronel Ankam, Denlinger and DeForest won the 400 free relay in 3:38.31.
"The boys and girls were so excited to swim, and it showed. I can't express how thrilled I am with the team," said Athens coach Shauntel Place.
"The swimmers sure looked good tonight. We have some tough meets coming up. I think that they will go into those with more confidence," added Keister.
For Towanda, Julia Varner picked up a win in the 50 free in 28.01 seconds.
Eric McGe won the 100 backstroke in 1:18.77 for the Knights, who also got a win from Nate Spencer in the 100 breaststroke in 1:16.63.
Towanda's Sean Lauber, Spencer, McGee and Luke Tavani won the boys' 200 medley relay in 2:20.19.
Athens and Towanda will be back in the pool this Saturday at the Tunkhannock Invitational, which will feature some of the top swimmers in District 2.
