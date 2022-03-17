The snows of March

I’d never label myself an avid birdwatcher. Oh, I watch them all right and can identify many of the species with great enjoyment, but my abilities unravel when it comes to sorting out the various warblers and their unique sounds. And I don’t get downright giddy when a rare species pops up in the area, the kind that draws serious birders in, well, flocks, armed with their high-priced spotting scopes and chattering in whispers among themselves as they relish the experience.
That said, I enjoy birds, and not just a strutting gobbler approaching into shotgun range. And I’ve always had a fascination with geese, even the common Canadas responsible for the nutrient overload in Sayre’s Island Pond, at golf courses and other locales, enjoying their fall flights that usher in another hunting season and subsequent spring migration that signals the end of winter and beginning of spring.
So the trip Paula and I made downstate to the Middle Creek Wildlife Management Area on the first day of March was long overdue, and the timing couldn’t have been better. The massive migration of snow geese, tundra swans and Canada geese was in full swing, with Game Commission officials estimating a morning tally of about 100,000 snows and 4,500 swans and who cares about the ho-hum Canadas?
It is, quite simply, a place literally built for waterfowl and other wildlife, and a prime location for visitors to observe the snow geese, swans and other species who use the WMA as a major stop in their incredible migratory route. Located on the border of Lebanon and Lancaster counties, Middle Creek was built after the state’s first waterfowl refuge, Pymatuning Reservoir in western Pennsylvania’s Crawford County, soared in popularity with hunters, visitors, and the geese and ducks.
It’s a classic “build it and they will come” story for both waterfowl and watchers; Middle Creek’s major impoundment took shape in 1972 and was followed shortly after by the construction of a visitors center which serves as an educational spot and observation area.
And the waterfowl arrived in increasing numbers. Tundra swans first visited in 1976. Snow geese began using the WMA as a stopover, as did many ducks. In 1997, an estimated 150,000 snows checked in, and their numbers peaked at 170,000. Tundra swan numbers hit 15,000 in some years. Limited hunting is allowed through a lottery-type draw, and why not? The WMA was built in part with hunters’ license dollars.
On this day, the largest impoundment was blanketed by snow geese, while swans were also tucked away, seemingly segregated in other areas of the lake. Some snows circled the water. The distinct bark of the snows was music to our ears and so many other visitors, some of whom walked out to easily accessed vantage points and others who took a self-driving tour of the WMA.
And the WMA holds more than waterfowl. Depending on the season, you have a chance to see ospreys, bald eagles, numerous hawk species, and short-eared owls. On this day, serious birders had locked in on a tufted duck, which has been recorded only a handful of times in Pennsylvania. A couple friendly birders invited us to see through their spotting scopes. I feigned excitement, choosing instead to enjoy the noisy snowstorm of white across the landscape.
By now, most of the snow geese have moved on, continuing their journey to the Arctic tundra. Timing is important if you’re looking for snows at Middle Creek, and the Game Commission’s website (www.pgc.pa.gov) keeps you up to date on the migratory numbers each day.
Paula and I Google-mapped our way home, making our own migratory journey of over three hours, content and still wondering why we hadn’t done this years ago.
A few days later while working in the yard (i.e., shoveling dog poop uncovered by the melting snow), I heard the distinct bark of a flock of snow geese high above Sayre Hill.
I had a pretty good idea where they were coming from, and where they were going.
———
Editor's note: Steve Piatt can be reached at stevepiatt04@gmail.com
