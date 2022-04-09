WAVERLY — The host Wolverines tennis squad picked up its first win of the year in three tries, topping visiting Moravia 5-0.

At first singles, Waverly’s Wayne Allen had to battle Moravia’s Malayna Martin hard in the first set to take a 7-5 win. Allen then swept the second set 6-0.

The Wolverines’ Griffith Schillmoeller, playing at second singles, flipped that script, sweeping his first set against Moravia’s Bebe Balk 6-0, then hung on for a 6-4 win in the second set.

At third singles, Ashlen Croft toppled Caitlyn Whaley 6-1, 6-4.

After posting a 6-0 sweep in the first set. Waverly’s first doubles team of Abigail Blauvelt and Hayden Larson downed Moravia’s Eli Burke and Julia Anderson 7-5 in the second set.

Waverly’s second doubles team had the quickest win of the night as Paxton Grover and Megan Heath beat Moravia’s Lillien Miller and Lily Striker 6-1, 6-0.

