EAST TROY — Troy scored first and led Sayre 7-6 through six innings.
Then Sayre erupted for nine seventh-inning runs to race away from Troy for a 15-8 win in Legion play.
Zack Garrity opened Sayre’s seventh with a walk, stole two bases and scored the tying run on a Karter Green single.
After an out, Will Crossett laced a single to center and followed Green home on a Hogan Shaw single. A pair of walks loaded the bases and another sent a run home.
But the big blow was a three-run double by Garrity that gave Sayre a six-run lead. Sayre added another RBI single by Kannon VanDuzer and Shaw worked a bases-loaded walk for Sayre’s other run.
Sayre had nine hits in the game and drew 14 walks.
Garrity added four runs to his double and three RBI; VanDuzer finished with two singles, three RBI and a run; Shaw added three RBI and two runs to his single; and Tanner Green’s double helped produce two RBI and two runs.
Also for Sayre, Karter Green scored three times to go with his RBI single; Brendan Cook had two hits and one RBI; Crossett finished with a hit and run; and Thomas Morely matched Joey VanAllen with a run and an RBI each.
Karter Green, Crossett, Shaw — who got the win — and Garrity each took a turn on the hill for Sayre, combining to fan nine while allowing 10 walks, five hits and just two earned runs.
Now 4-0, Sayre will host 2-2 Athens at 6 p.m. on Monday at Riverfront Park.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.