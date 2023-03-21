ATHENS — Longtime Athens High School football coach Jack Young has decided to hang up his whistle after 22 seasons on the sidelines, according to Athens Superintendent Craig Stage.
Stage announced during Tuesday’s school board meeting that Young will be retiring from both coaching and teaching at the end of the school year.
Young has been the head coach of the Wildcats since 2001 and, according to Pa. Football News, has compiled a record of 156-88 during his tenure. His 156 wins are the most in school history.
The longtime coach led the Wildcats to a District IV championship in 2004 and won six Northern Tier League titles.
Stage and Athens Athletic Director JB Sullivan praised Young for his dedication and leadership over the past 22 years.
“I want to thank Coach Young for his two-plus decades at Athens. Coach Young is the most successful coach in Athens football history and has had a positive influence on thousands of Athens student athletes. Our district will miss him tremendously,” said Sullivan.
“Just a big thank you to Coach Young,” Stage said at Tuesday’s board meeting. “Twenty-two years is an incredible amount of time to have an impact on our student athletes. He leads well. He (is) a person that I would be very confident around students — and I would love to have more role models like Coach Young.”
Stage said the school district will advertise in the near future for a new head varsity football coach.
Editor’s Note: Look for more on Young’s legendary coaching career in a future edition of the Morning Times.
